The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will try to pick up where they left off in the regular season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Kansas City (14-3) matched the single-season franchise record for victories by ending the 2022 campaign with a five-game winning streak. The Chiefs won 10 of their final 11 contests, with one of the victories coming against the Jaguars in Week 10. Jacksonville (10-8) went 6-1 following that loss and won the AFC South before rallying from a 27-point deficit to post a 31-30 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO