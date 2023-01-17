ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane

Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 run

The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will try to pick up where they left off in the regular season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Kansas City (14-3) matched the single-season franchise record for victories by ending the 2022 campaign with a five-game winning streak. The Chiefs won 10 of their final 11 contests, with one of the victories coming against the Jaguars in Week 10. Jacksonville (10-8) went 6-1 following that loss and won the AFC South before rallying from a 27-point deficit to post a 31-30 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Doug Pederson calls Jaguars reaching divisional round a huge success: 'House money or our money, we're here'

The Jacksonville Jaguars are far from the team they were last season. They've gone from a 3-13 squad that finished last in the AFC South, to 9-8 division winners this year. Thanks to a wild comeback, excellent play-calling and a complete turnaround between halves from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round 31-30 and kept their season alive. Despite having five turnovers in the first half, the Jags overcame a 27-0 deficit at home in impressive fashion.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
FOX Sports

Cowboys face 49ers for record-tying 9th time in playoffs

DALLAS (13-5) at SAN FRANCISCO (14-4) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Cowboys 23-17 on Jan. 16, 2022, in wild-card round at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Buccaneers 31-14; 49ers beat Seahawks 41-23. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (14), SCORING (4) COWBOYS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12),...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Jason Myers: Staying in Pacific Northwest

The Seahawks came to terms with Myers on a new contract Wednesday. The precise terms of the deal aren't known, but Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that Myers will be locked in for four more years with the Seahawks. After pacing the NFL with 143 points in 17 games this past season, Myers clearly was a priority for the Seahawks as a pending unrestricted free agent. He'll remain attached to an offense with plenty of firepower in the form of running back Kenneth Walker and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023 and beyond.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through

Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This five-way Divisional Round football parlay pays 25-1

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet for the first time this season when they square off during the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. San Francisco punched its ticket to the second weekend of the NFL playoffs 2023 with a 41-23 win against Seattle as a nine-point home favorite. Dallas went on the road and blew out Tampa Bay on Monday, easily covering the 2.5-point spread in a 31-14 final. The 49ers are four-point favorites in the latest 2023 NFL Divisional Round odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Divisional Round NFL lines should you target with your Divisional Round NFL bets? Before you make any Divisional Round NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

