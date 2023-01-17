A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges. 31 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque on June 4th. Evans’ attorneys filed a motion in October to sever the possession of a firearm charge from the other two charges, arguing Evans would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt recently granted the motion to sever.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO