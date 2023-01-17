Read full article on original website
Related
superhits106.com
Second Man Sentenced For Theft of Firearms in Maquoketa
A second man has been sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store. 29 year old Nicholas Williams of Lost Nation was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged. The case is related to the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3rd. 22 year old Manu Mac Duir of Maquoketa, and then-17 year old Kasey Jones of Bernard, were also arrested.
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
superhits106.com
Separate Trials Approved for Murder and Gun Possession For Dubuque Defendant
A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges. 31 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque on June 4th. Evans’ attorneys filed a motion in October to sever the possession of a firearm charge from the other two charges, arguing Evans would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt recently granted the motion to sever.
KCRG.com
Monticello intruder previously lived in residence
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in teen’s stabbing jailed
A 20-year-old woman sought in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in December 2022 is now in custody in Scott County Jail. According to a Dec. 8, 2022, news release, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
superhits106.com
Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
superhits106.com
3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
superhits106.com
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
KAAL-TV
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
KIMT
North Iowa semi driver involved in deadly crash in eastern Iowa
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa – A North Iowa driver was involved in a fatal weekend collision in southern Cedar County. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 3 am Saturday near mile marker 277 on Interstate 80. The State Patrol says Rebecca McClaine, 46 of Bettendorf, was driving east in the westbound lanes when she crashed into the westbound semi driven by Stuart Anderson, 65 of Northwood. Both vehicles ended up in the median.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Friday Afternoon
Just after noon on Friday January 13, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS and Rochelle EMS, responded to the 18000 block of East Illinois Route 64 for the report of a two-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Ford Escape; driven by 47-year-old Michael S....
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
superhits106.com
East Dubuque water tower project moves forward
A water tower replacement project in East Dubuque took a significant step forward Tuesday. Crews worked to lift the tank onto the top of the new water tower, which will serve the entire city and will replace the aging water tower on Highland Drive. Once the new tower begins operations, which is slated for late July or early August of this year, city officials will seek bids for removal of the old water tower. The city received a $3 million loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for public water improvements, which is funding the construction of the new water tower as well as a water main replacement project completed last year along Desoto Avenue in the area locally known as “the Flats.”
superhits106.com
Kieler native commits $1 million to UW-P Foundation
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation has received a sizable donation from a Kieler native. Corey Kaiser, who graduated from the university in 2018, and his wife, Teah, made the $1 million pledge through Kaiser Family Foundation Corp. The funds are intended to “support facility upgrades on campus.” A large portion of the $1 million gift will support a “major renovation” to Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse, which hosts more than 100 university events each year.
superhits106.com
Shared revenue, EMS top list of concerns at SW Wisconsin listening session
Emergency services, infrastructure projects and state funding for communities topped the list of resident priorities at a listening session held Monday by two southwest Wisconsin lawmakers. Around 35 people joined state Rep. Travis Tranel, and state Senator Howard Marklein, in Lancaster. It was the fourth such session Marklein has held in his district since the Wisconsin State Legislature began its session two weeks ago. Representatives from several local communities used the event to renew pleas for an increase in shared revenue — the funding the state allocates to provide local government services — citing stagnating or declining funding over the past 10 years. Lancaster Mayor Stuart Harper said the issue has caused his city to make cuts to services and projects, such as certain street improvements or equipment purchases for the local fire department.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Comments / 0