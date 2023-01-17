ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where To Sip Satisfying Mocktails In Texas For Dry January

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFCMf_0kHkKReP00
Photo: Getty Images

Dry January is here and people are looking for alternative fun drinks to enjoy.

Yelp compiled a list of the best places in each state to get mocktails. The website states, "If you’re ditching alcohol after a wine-soaked holiday season, you’re in good company. Dry January has become an annual tradition for people across the globe. Luckily, mocktails have gotten a serious upgrade since the Shirley Temple."

According to the list, the best place in Texas for getting a delicious mocktail is at Launderette in Austin. The place has great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"The chicken on the fried chicken sammie was the nearly perfect amount of crispy, definitely something I would get again! I wasn't in the mood for an alcohol beverage that morning for brunch, so I opted for a mocktail and I am so glad I did. The mocktail was amazing and very reasonably priced in my opinion.
Overall service was great too! The employees wore masks and the tables were very well spaced out! I would highly recommend as a nice brunch date location."

Check out the full list of each state's best place for mocktails on Yelp's website .

Comments / 0

Related
Talk 1340

Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be

Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
TEXAS STATE
Garden & Gun

From the Editor: A Texas Whirlwind

I recently found myself in Texas thanks to my son, Sam. He had qualified for the national Junior Olympic cross-country championships in College Station as a member of his team here in South Carolina, the Mt. Pleasant Track Club. And while travel days would fall during the school week (as well as crunch time for this issue of Garden & Gun), there was never any doubt we would make the trip.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off

We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?

The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
FORT WORTH, TX
kgns.tv

Temps going up on a Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a few clouds with morning fog and temps in the 50s . Fog advisory along the Texas coast and deep south until 9am with the exception of bays/waters until noon. It’s going to be pretty warmer day , partly sunny with temps increasing into the...
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy