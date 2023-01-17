ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

New XXB.1.5 covid variant spreading quickly

By Bridget Bennett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVNv1_0kHkKMU000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new variant of COVID-19 is quickly spreading across the U.S. While it’s not leading to more hospitalizations or deaths, health care providers are concerned about just how fast the new XXB.1.5 variant is spreading.

“It used to be we would see the changes on the coast and then four to six weeks later we would see the same virus changes in the Midwest. This one appears to have made all of that ground in about two weeks,” Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, the Chief Physician at Sanford Health said.

And now that XXB.1.5 is here, Dr. Cauwels says it’s already spreading quickly at the local level too.

Snow Emergencies declared in Siouxland

“It used to be wait five or six days to find out if you have symptoms, this seems to be one to two days later you find out you have symptoms,” Dr. Cauwels said.

The symptoms are typical COVID indicators like fever, respiratory concerns and a dry cough. Dr. Cauwels says one common symptom is now changing.

“One of the things that’s sort of gone away is the loss of taste or smell.  So we don’t see that as often as we used to. The more cold and flu like symptoms are very very prominent,” Dr. Cauwels said.

Sanford Health has consistently seen about 50 people hospitalized every day due to covid; that hasn’t changed with the arrival of XBB.1.5.

“The good news is this doesn’t seem to be causing more hospitalizations and it doesn’t appear to be causing more deaths. The bad news is, we do see an increase in the overall number of infections,” Dr. Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels says this new variant isn’t cause for panic, but a good reminder to make sure your COVID-19 vaccines are up to date.

Nebraska law enforcement searching for missing elderly couple

“The vaccine still does its job to prevent hospitalizations and death, which is what the vaccine was supposed to do anyway, so we’re still recommending that and we have therapies, especially pills now that we can give people if they’ve gotten infected, so it’s still a really good time to get tested, especially if you have a reason your health isn’t perfect,” Dr. Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels says he believes covid is now endemic and is something we will deal with every season moving forward, with that we will continue to see new variants that can be more or less contagious or severe.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
IE Voice

Latest COVID-19 Variant XBB.1.5 Spreading Quickly, Overcoming Some Components of Immunity

A little over one week into the New Year, many continue to wonder: Will COVID ever go away?. The short answer is: No. The long answer is more complicated as the world continues to navigate the changes influenced by the pandemic and accept that the virus is here to stay in one capacity or another. Like influenza and other respiratory viruses, some health officials suggest COVID could become a seasonal virus that peaks during winter months — in other words, endemic.
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
DogTime

Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest

In Missouri, a man recently lost his dog to an incredibly rare—but highly fatal—disease plaguing dogs in the Midwest. According to KCTV 5 Kansas City, Paul Miller was heartbroken after losing his dog, Boomer. After seeing his dog become sluggish and struggling with vomiting, the 70-year-old man took him to a local vet. Unfortunately, Boomer passed […] The post Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest appeared first on DogTime.
MISSOURI STATE
WAFB

YOUR HEALTH: Things you do; Increasing dementia risk

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - There are more than 55 million people around the world living with dementia and ten million more new cases are diagnosed every year. Studies show regular exercise and what you eat can affect your dementia risk, but what about other lesser known factors? Ivanhoe reports about some surprising risks factors you need to know.
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures

Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
UPI News

Study: Hearing loss linked to dementia

Older adults with greater severity of hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
dallasexpress.com

CDC Addresses COVID Vaccine Safety Concern

Public health officials have addressed potential hazards for those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC released the results of an investigation into safety concerns for recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine aged 65 and up on January 13. Such investigations are prompted when a safety signal is detected...
Reuters

As COVID surged in China, so did spending by funeral providers

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A funeral parlour in the Chinese city of Shantou published a tender recently for an "emergency purchase" of two cremation ovens, according to a government procurement database, one of several indications of COVID-19's deadly toll.
The Independent

Long-lasting coughs ‘may be one infection after another’

Coughs that last a long time this winter may be the result of people picking up one infection after another, a GP expert has said.Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said doctors have noticed that the current round of respiratory infections seems to be lasting longer than usual.She said figures from the College’s research and surveillance centre show that rates of lower and upper respiratory tract infections are well above the average usually seen so far in winter.This is echoed in weekly data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has found high rates of...
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy