4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown Chamber Presents the State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk
The Allentown Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce presents “Allentown State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk”. The event is officially sold-out. During this event, Mayor Tuerk will share an update and vision for The City of Allentown while reflecting on the...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Norristown Times Herald
Reading Hospital named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals
WEST READING — For the second consecutive year, Reading Hospital – Tower Health has been designated one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The designation for 2023 puts Reading Hospital in the top 1% of...
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says
A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks' newest Mavis Discount Tire offering free tire pressure checks
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Mavis Discount Tire has expanded its footprint in Berks County. The new store, at 4846 Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township, brings "affordable vehicle services and new jobs" to the Sinking Spring area, according to a news release. Local drivers are invited to stop...
wdiy.org
Last Prisoners Released From Berks County Immigration Center, Facility Will Close Jan. 31
A Berks County immigration detention facility is closing down on Jan. 31 after the federal government ended its contract with the county. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the last prisoner was released on Jan. 10. Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central...
lebtown.com
Belated spotlight shone on the Lebanon High School Band’s 100th anniversary
Among the celebrations deferred when COVID-19 struck in 2020 was the 100th anniversary of the founding of Lebanon High School’s band program. Now, in 2023, the LHS Band is getting the attention it deserves with a special public display. According to a Facebook post made by Sherie Strohman, author...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
Penn State Berks and Moscow State students collaborate to promote sustainability
Every year, Penn State Berks students enrolled in the college’s Environmental Science course complete community engagement projects addressing sustainability. The Environmental Awareness and Community Action Project has been a major component of the course, which has been taught by Mahsa Kazempour, associate professor of science education, since 2011. This...
Berks County Sheriff Eric J. Weaknecht announces his re-election bid.
Berks County Sheriff Eric J. Weaknecht has announced his re-election bid. “I am proud to serve the citizens of Berks County as their elected sheriff,” said Sheriff Weaknecht. Sheriff Eric J. Weaknecht started his career in the Berks County Sheriff’s Office in May of 1984 as a deputy...
What’s next for Don Guanella? Delco still full steam ahead on push to turn it into county’s largest park
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County officials have been asking community members to come up with ideas on how to transform the recently obtained 213-acre former Don Guanella School property in Marple Township into the county’s largest park.
lebtown.com
North Lebanon Twp. hosts public hearing on Escambia zoning amendment request
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Residents filled the seats at Monday’s North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting to speak their mind on a considered zoning amendment for parts of 1675 and 1677 Grace Ave. The equitable owners of...
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
Olivet awarded $607,267 from PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency for Violence Intervention & Prevention Programming
Olivet Boys & Girls Club received a grant in the amount of $607,267 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The award was among a number of grants announced Wednesday by PCCD to fund a wide range of programs that address community violence and prevention efforts. Entitled Olivet...
Berks selected to be first pilot site for National COVID-19 Home Test to Treat Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Health and County of Berks will be the nation’s first to test a new COVID-19 Home Test to Treat Pilot Program run by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) through the U.S. Department of Human Services (HHS).
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend
From a Lunar New Year celebration to an Elvis Gospel show, you've got options this weekend. Here are four very different - and fun - events happening throughout the county:
