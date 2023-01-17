Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Related
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney gets his first college football opportunity
Charlie Fortney has his first college football offer. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive Tuesday that Shippensburg has given him an opportunity to play there. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 180 pounder was a standout at receiver and defensive back for...
Former Harrisburg standout Harold O’Neal has a new college football home
Harold O’Neal has a new college football home. The former Harrisburg High standout linebacker, who spent last season at East Tennessee State University, has committed to play at Shepherd. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He said he has three years of eligibility...
Transfer WR Dante Cephas bringing ‘the complete package’ to Penn State
Daequan Hardy was the star four years ago in Hershey. Now a starting nickelback at Penn State, Hardy led Penn Hills to a 2018 PIAA championship win over Manheim Central with four touchdowns, three interceptions and 340 all-purpose yards. His incredible individual effort helped secure Penn Hills’ second-ever state title.
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
abc27.com
Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
17-year-old girl missing from Dauphin County home: police
A 17-year-old Dauphin County girl has not been seen or heard from in more than a week, police said. Susquehanna Township police said Terra Braun has been missing since Jan. 11. She was last known to be in Lancaster, but never returned home, according to police. Anyone with information on...
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
WGAL
9 residents displaced by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nine people were forced out of their homes after a fire burned through multiple apartments in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Firefighters said an old house on North Frederick Street burned for nearly four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The way the home was divided...
theburgnews.com
Party Plans: Dance club, speakeasy to open in former downtown Harrisburg bar
A new place to dance, drink and party is headed to downtown Harrisburg. The former Susquehanna Ale House on N. 2nd Street will soon become “Nocturnal,” a dance club with upstairs speakeasy-themed rooms. Harrisburg restaurateur Justin Browning said that he purchased the building with hopes of revitalizing the...
WGAL
Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson to perform at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's inaugural celebration
LITITZ, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for Tuesday's inaugural celebration. The performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy. The event will be hosted at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. "We are honored and excited to have such top-level talent, representing our...
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
WGAL
Route 222 at Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The exit ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west in Manheim Township was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Manheim Township Police Department shared a...
First Wawa Movement into Central Pa. Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, in Lancaster County, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live.
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Hospital nurse killed in Pricetown Road crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others. Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after...
Central Pa. driver dies after his vehicle is hit by another car: coroner
A 69-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash at a York County intersection, according to the coroner’s office. The man, an East Berlin resident, was driving on Roland Road in Washington Township, and trying to continue through the Baltimore Pike intersection when another vehicle crashed into him just before 10 p.m., according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Man shoots at wife in parked vehicle, then chases her, causing a crash: Harrisburg police
After seeing his wife in a parked vehicle on Sunday morning, a man fired multiple shots at the car, hitting an occupant, Harrisburg police say. The accused gunman, identified as Erick Vazquez-Torres, was in the area of South 19th and Paxton Streets around 6 a.m. Sunday when he saw his wife in a parked vehicle and approached it with a gun, police say.
Comments / 0