Ellwood City, PA

ellwoodcity.org

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: RHS/LHS Girls Basketball

The Ellwood City girls basketball team was busy this week with three games on the schedule. The Lady Wolverines collected its lone win of the week with a non-section road victory Wednesday night over New Castle. After trailing by nine entering the final quarter, Ellwood City rallied for a thrilling 48-47 victory.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ysusports.com

Penguins Set to Host YSU Collegiate Invitational on Friday

The Youngstown State men's and women's track and field team will play host to more than 1,800 athletes at the YSU Collegiate Invitational presented by Southwoods Health at the WATTS. Field and running events are set to begin at Noon. Teams Competing:. Alderson Broaddus, Ashland, Bowling Green (women), Carlow, Cedarville,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Bocce Making Strides, Eyeing Playoffs

The Ellwood City Bocce team is making strides according to head coach John Dibuono. The team split decisions against Butler and Seneca Valley this past week. On January 10th the Ellwood City bocce team took on Butler. Butler prevailed in the matchup three games to one. The team faced Seneca...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
wtae.com

WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Ramsey steps down at Wellsville

The Wellsville school district is accepting applications for its head football coaching position. Robert Ramsey stepped down after six year and a 22-36 record. Wellsville is the ninth job to open in the viewing area since the season ended. Only Leetonia remains open at this time.
WELLSVILLE, OH
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park mourns loss of O'Mara

Bethel Park athletics lost one of its biggest supporters when Shawn O’Mara, 52, passed away on Jan. 14. “He was a good man. A great parent,” said athletic director Dan Sloan. Sloan met O’Mara during a six-year employment stint at the South Hills YMCA, which was located on...
BETHEL PARK, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Local Boxer to be Featured in Fight on Showtime

Ellwood City’s prized fighter Rosalindo Morales has come a long way from stepping in the ring for the first time when he was 13 years old. This Friday he will be featured in a fight on Showtime’s Shobox: The New Generation live at 9:00 p.m. Morales will be...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Mary L. Young, 65

Mary L. Young, 65, of Ellwood City, passed away in her residence on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Streetsboro, Ohio on May 4, 1957, Mary was the daughter of the late Felix and Erika Babinski Gronostaj. She graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland in 1975. After graduating, Mary started working for State Wholesale and eventually retired from Global Trading as executive assistant to the president. She married Terry Young in 1991. Mary was a member of St. John’s Burry’s Church in Rochester. She loved crafting, reading sci-fi books, playing board games with her family, watching TV and movies and also loved her pets.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Tribune-Review

Norwin senior honored with surprise full tuition scholarship to Thiel College

It only took a few seconds for Norwin High School senior Bret Vilage’s show choir class to erupt into cheers Wednesday morning. Vilage, one of two area winners of a full-tuition scholarship to Thiel College, was overcome with emotion as his parents, extended family, school principal, and officials from Thiel presented him with the award to a roar of applause from his classmates.
GREENVILLE, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Paige Lauten’s condition improving

The physical condition of Paige Lauten, a 13-year-old girl hit by a vehicle Nov. 29 on Route 228 near Mars Area Middle School, continues to improve through physical therapy, and she recently has begun to take steps. A Sunday post on the Prayers for Paige L Facebook page said Paige...
MARS, PA

