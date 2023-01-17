Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ellwoodcity.org
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: RHS/LHS Girls Basketball
The Ellwood City girls basketball team was busy this week with three games on the schedule. The Lady Wolverines collected its lone win of the week with a non-section road victory Wednesday night over New Castle. After trailing by nine entering the final quarter, Ellwood City rallied for a thrilling 48-47 victory.
Local high school basketball game postponed Friday
Friday night's East-Boardman game has been postponed.
ysusports.com
Penguins Set to Host YSU Collegiate Invitational on Friday
The Youngstown State men's and women's track and field team will play host to more than 1,800 athletes at the YSU Collegiate Invitational presented by Southwoods Health at the WATTS. Field and running events are set to begin at Noon. Teams Competing:. Alderson Broaddus, Ashland, Bowling Green (women), Carlow, Cedarville,...
With Pitt coach watching, Aliquippa football stars hit basketball stride to defeat Shenango
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi was sitting among the home fans in Aliquippa’s gym Wednesday night, there with dozens of others to watch a group of football players throw around a basketball. Sometimes there’s a linebacker, a safety, a running back, a tight end and maybe a lineman on...
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Bocce Making Strides, Eyeing Playoffs
The Ellwood City Bocce team is making strides according to head coach John Dibuono. The team split decisions against Butler and Seneca Valley this past week. On January 10th the Ellwood City bocce team took on Butler. Butler prevailed in the matchup three games to one. The team faced Seneca...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Visits Aliquippa Targets
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff
West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff
wtae.com
WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
WFMJ.com
Ramsey steps down at Wellsville
The Wellsville school district is accepting applications for its head football coaching position. Robert Ramsey stepped down after six year and a 22-36 record. Wellsville is the ninth job to open in the viewing area since the season ended. Only Leetonia remains open at this time.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park mourns loss of O'Mara
Bethel Park athletics lost one of its biggest supporters when Shawn O’Mara, 52, passed away on Jan. 14. “He was a good man. A great parent,” said athletic director Dan Sloan. Sloan met O’Mara during a six-year employment stint at the South Hills YMCA, which was located on...
Peters Township creates 3-way section tie with narrow win over Bethel Park
Peters Township broke a tie on the scoreboard to create a tie in the standings. Locked at 66 with 70 seconds left, Peters Township used its defense, some clutch free throws and a disputed technical foul to clinch a 75-67 victory over host Bethel Park, a win that created a three-way tie atop the section standings.
ellwoodcity.org
Local Boxer to be Featured in Fight on Showtime
Ellwood City’s prized fighter Rosalindo Morales has come a long way from stepping in the ring for the first time when he was 13 years old. This Friday he will be featured in a fight on Showtime’s Shobox: The New Generation live at 9:00 p.m. Morales will be...
ellwoodcity.org
Mary L. Young, 65
Mary L. Young, 65, of Ellwood City, passed away in her residence on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Streetsboro, Ohio on May 4, 1957, Mary was the daughter of the late Felix and Erika Babinski Gronostaj. She graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland in 1975. After graduating, Mary started working for State Wholesale and eventually retired from Global Trading as executive assistant to the president. She married Terry Young in 1991. Mary was a member of St. John’s Burry’s Church in Rochester. She loved crafting, reading sci-fi books, playing board games with her family, watching TV and movies and also loved her pets.
Norwin senior honored with surprise full tuition scholarship to Thiel College
It only took a few seconds for Norwin High School senior Bret Vilage’s show choir class to erupt into cheers Wednesday morning. Vilage, one of two area winners of a full-tuition scholarship to Thiel College, was overcome with emotion as his parents, extended family, school principal, and officials from Thiel presented him with the award to a roar of applause from his classmates.
wtae.com
Communities come together after student-athlete's father is killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Support from one high school basketball team to another during a difficult time for one young athlete. During the North Hills and Chartiers Valley boys basketball game Tuesday night, the North Hills community donated money to the Gleason family. Zachary Gleason was killed in a hit-and-run...
Friends stepping up to help local high school athlete diagnosed with rare cancer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A softball player at New Castle High School is battling a rare form of cancer and her friends, classmates and teammates are all going to bat for her. Raequelle Young is 17 years old, a junior and the first baseman for the New Castle softball team.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
cranberryeagle.com
Paige Lauten’s condition improving
The physical condition of Paige Lauten, a 13-year-old girl hit by a vehicle Nov. 29 on Route 228 near Mars Area Middle School, continues to improve through physical therapy, and she recently has begun to take steps. A Sunday post on the Prayers for Paige L Facebook page said Paige...
