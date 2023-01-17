Presentation for Phase 2 of the Downtown Monroe Strategic Plan to take place on January 18th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 13, 2023, Downtown Monroe Main Street will host the first presentation of Phase 2 of the Downtown Strategic Plan. The presentation will take place from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Head Mechanix Grooming Lounge, which is located at 122 South Grand Street in Monroe, La.

The public is encouraged to come and listen to an overview of Phase 2 of the Downtown Strategic Plan.