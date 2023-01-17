Read full article on original website
Missing Idaho Woman Causes More Concern With Each Passing Day
Yesterday, the Twin Falls Police Department posted a picture of a missing woman. Her name is Angela Dawn Gwin. Angela is a 40-year-old female who was last seen on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TFPD at (208) 735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Michelson at (208) 735-7315.
Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
kmvt
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is notifying residents because some might be seeing an unexpected charge on their utility account. The city spokesman says the January utility statement for roughly 2,000 customers did not include a sanitation charge, due to a billing error. The...
Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash
BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
It’s a Miracle Pet Goldfish Didn’t Destroy More in Idaho Pond
Who knew goldfish could be so powerful? Castle Rocks State Park in the Magic Valley isn’t closed yet, but apparently on January 20th the Idaho state park will be closing public access to the pond because of the goldfish that are in it. There’s a report from The Idaho...
Post Register
More Stella's Ice Cream shops opening in the Treasure Valley
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – Stella’s Ice Cream is expanding across Idaho. Three new locations will be built in Boise, Meridian and Kuna. The Boise location will open at 4740 W State Street in Boise. That’s the same location as the old Baskin Robbins store. The exact locations...
Why Some Twin Falls Residents Claim Papa John’s is Closed
I was within earshot of a conversation while waiting in line at the store, and the couple in front of me was talking about how excited they were about the new Papa John's in Twin Falls. Usually, I don't go out of my way to eavesdrop, but conversations about food are of great interest to me. During their conversation, one of the mentioned that they had heard that Papa John's had already closed. Say, what? They just opened, so that can't be right. I had to check it out for myself.
KIVI-TV
Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind
Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
kmvt
New building coming to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds is getting an upgrade, and the work has already begun. The produce building, flower and arts building, as well as the photography building have been torn down to make way for a brand new 11,000 square foot building, which will combine all of the displays.
Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
kmvt
Prosecutors say that have “sufficient evidence” against Lori Vallow-Daybell
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell grows closer, prosecutors say they plan to present quote, “sufficient evidence” of her crimes. According to prosecutors, the evidence will show Vallow-Daybell participated in the killings of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and also intended for her children, as well as her husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell, to die.
kmvt
Foster families are in high need across the state
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are currently around 200 children in the foster care system in this area of the state, and the state is looking for more people to become foster parents. “We need foster parents to provide that temporary care, and help the child navigate the...
kmvt
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have new details about a weekend stabbing in Twin Falls. Court records allege Twin Falls resident Helena Herrera stabbed her ex-husband Christopher Herrera and a woman by the name of Desiree Prieto. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Sparks...
kmvt
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
kmvt
Raft River girls roll and Gooding grabs first conference win; prep basketball scores
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 3 Raft River girls basketball team proved their 1A DI ranking Tuesday night in a win at Castleford.
GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer
The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
kmvt
‘Sources of Strength’ is giving students at T.F.H.S. the opportunity to address mental health concerns
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a 2022 study, nearly 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have made an attempt to take their lives. Here in the Magic Valley, schools are taking this problem seriously. “We don’t want them suffering in silence....
kmvt
CSI’s Carpenter finding groove in conference play
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since the 2017-2018 season, there hasn’t been a men’s basketball player to wear the CSI jersey from the Magic Valley. This season, though, the streak is over. Minico grad Kasen Carpenter is on the roster and providing valuable minutes for the 21-0...
kmvt
Behind The Business: The Sodamix
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last month, on Washington Street in Twin Falls, The Sodamix had their grand opening event. Co-Owner Krista Coates says what’s great about the business is you don’t have to go to multiple places to get your fix, Sodamix has a little bit of everything to hit the spot.
