musictimes.com

Madonna Planning Her BIGGEST and MOST Outrageous World Tour YET [Details]

After weeks of speculation, it appears Madonna will start on her upcoming world tour. It will be the biggest yet, if ever, her team allegedly said. According to a recent source, the iconic 64-year-old singer's career-spanning 40th anniversary tour will be her largest to date and will contain moments of "outrageous sex appeal."
extratv

Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video

"Welcome to the party, bitches!" With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver. Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the...
musictimes.com

Madonna Called a 'Grotesque Trainwreck' Ahead of 40th Anniversary World Tour

Madonna was hurled with crazy insults by Piers Morgan ahead of her 40th anniversary world tour. While many critics have criticized Piers Morgan for "misogynistic" remarks he made about Madonna, his words naturally could have stung the artist and it is also likely that some would even echo the same sentiments.

