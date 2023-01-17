Read full article on original website
Related
Cold cases | Proposed bill would reopen investigations in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will consider a bill this year that could nudge law enforcement agencies to look at cold cases again. There is so much crime, in Atlanta and elsewhere, that cases can get lost in the sheer volume of investigations. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's website shows more than a hundred unsolved murder cases.
atlantanewsfirst.com
14 defendants charged in Rossana Delgado murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 14 defendants have been charged in the April 2021 murder of a Georgia woman. Rossana Delgado was found dead Apr. 20, 2021, just days after she had been reported missing. Juan Antonio Vega, Calvin Harvard, Eva Martinez, Megan Colone, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, Shawn Callaway, Patrick...
Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
capitol-beat.org
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup
ATLANTA— The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would...
Lawmakers introduce bill to bring new focus to cold case murders in Georgia
It’s been 22 years since the murder of Tara Baker, but her mother, Virginia, still grieves as if it was today. On Wednesday, the Baker family as well as the family of another cold case murder victim and Georgia lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over or assist in reopening these cases.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Wednesday. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the...
iheart.com
Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation
(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
WALB 10
APD: Sports complex robbery connected to several industrial building robberies
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Westover Academic...
Georgia state trooper shot by protester at 'Cop City' near Atlanta
Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who opened fire on them and wounded a state trooper on Wednesday near the scene of a new police training facility in suburban Atlanta.
Could Georgia mandate 50/50 custody? What you should know about the bill that could make it possible
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When Georgia couples with children divorce, current law presumes that the mother should keep custody, unless the judge finds reason to rule against her. House Bill 96 could scrap that and mandate 50/50 custody if a judge decides it's in the best interest of the child.
Police searching for mastermind in ‘murder for hire’ shooting of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A second man has been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett County car dealership. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson has learned that Gwinnett County police are now searching for the man in what they believe was a murder-for-hire plot.
YAHOO!
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
WDEF
Georgia Officials Warn Residents of Home Repair Fraud
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDEF) — Georgia residents should be aware of home repair fraud that may occur following damaging storms, Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press release. Some things to look out for are insurance scams, price gouging and other schemes, which are common following the recent severe storms.
WYFF4.com
Pot bust leads to seizure of car worth $100,000, Hart County deputies say
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies serving search warrants this week got more than they bargained for when they found more than 40 pounds of drugs and a car worth more than $100,000, officials said. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said deputies, with the help of agents from the Georgia...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Woman accidentally shot in foot and more
On Jan. 14 at around 3 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a report that a woman on Cone Drive was shot in the foot when her friend’s gun went off. The gun, which the suspect said was unloaded, went off two or three times, according to the report.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
ACCPD probes east side shooting
Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: a 24 year-old man sustained what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Old Hull Road in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:51PM, the Athens-Clarke...
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
WRDW-TV
DFCS leader ‘hell bent’ on ending office housing for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
YAHOO!
Human remains found in Georgia tied to Wilmington police investigation
Human remains found Wednesday in Georgia are tied to a Wilmington Police Department investigation, according to a news release from the Chatham County Police Department. The release said officers responded after remains were found in the rocky area on the edge of the Savannah River near a sugar refinery there. An autopsy is needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the news release.
