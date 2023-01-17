ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

11Alive

Cold cases | Proposed bill would reopen investigations in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will consider a bill this year that could nudge law enforcement agencies to look at cold cases again. There is so much crime, in Atlanta and elsewhere, that cases can get lost in the sheer volume of investigations. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's website shows more than a hundred unsolved murder cases.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

14 defendants charged in Rossana Delgado murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 14 defendants have been charged in the April 2021 murder of a Georgia woman. Rossana Delgado was found dead Apr. 20, 2021, just days after she had been reported missing. Juan Antonio Vega, Calvin Harvard, Eva Martinez, Megan Colone, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, Shawn Callaway, Patrick...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA
iheart.com

Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation

(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

APD: Sports complex robbery connected to several industrial building robberies

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Westover Academic...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Georgia Officials Warn Residents of Home Repair Fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDEF) — Georgia residents should be aware of home repair fraud that may occur following damaging storms, Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press release. Some things to look out for are insurance scams, price gouging and other schemes, which are common following the recent severe storms.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Woman accidentally shot in foot and more

On Jan. 14 at around 3 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a report that a woman on Cone Drive was shot in the foot when her friend’s gun went off. The gun, which the suspect said was unloaded, went off two or three times, according to the report.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
DECATUR, GA
WGAU

ACCPD probes east side shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: a 24 year-old man sustained what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Old Hull Road in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:51PM, the Athens-Clarke...
ATHENS, GA
YAHOO!

Human remains found in Georgia tied to Wilmington police investigation

Human remains found Wednesday in Georgia are tied to a Wilmington Police Department investigation, according to a news release from the Chatham County Police Department. The release said officers responded after remains were found in the rocky area on the edge of the Savannah River near a sugar refinery there. An autopsy is needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the news release.
WILMINGTON, NC

