Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Twitter Blue Subscriber Base Growth 'Hasn't Even Doubled' Month After Relaunch
Elon Musk‘s highly-ambitious and controversial Twitter Blue subscription model is not attracting as many users as he’d have liked, according to a report by a software developer. What Happened: Travis Brown, a software developer in Berlin, stated that the Twitter Blue subscriber count “hasn’t even doubled” a month...
Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia's big debt burden
LUSAKA, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the second leg of an African tour aimed at promoting American investment and ties, said on Monday it's crucial to immediately address Zambia's heavy debt burden with China. Yellen was in Lusaka, a capital city that's visibly...
