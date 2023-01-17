Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO