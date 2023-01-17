Sam Leavitt, West Linn quarterback and Michigan State signee, skyrockets up final On3 recruiting rankings

It has been a stellar senior year for West Linn (Oregon) quarterback Sam Leavitt .

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal-caller led the Lions to a 6A state championship, dominating the field during a jaw-dropping playoff run.

And as it turns out, that effort didn't go unnoticed.

On Tuesday, On3 released its final recruiting rankings for the class of 2023, and Leavitt saw a massive jump in his ranking - from No. 141 to No. 76 :

"Michigan State signee Sam Leavitt (No. 76) has some of the best senior film among the deep 2023 quarterback group. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had a revelatory senior season after a transfer to West Linn (Ore.) High. Leavitt flashed some eye-catching arm talent with the ability to make big-time throws with consistency. He’s a loose, fluid passer with playmaking ability and improvisational skills. Leavitt completed around 70% of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns against five picks while leading his team to a state title as a senior. He’s also currently starting on a nationally-ranked high school basketball team."

For some time, Leavitt was committed to the Washington State Cougars, but following his stellar senior campaign several schools made a run at flipping him.

"It was definitely an exciting time, but I had to keep my head down and stay as humble as possible and thank the Lord for everything," he said.

The most notable contenders were Michigan State and Washington, but the former offered first and hosted Leavitt on an official visit prior to his offer from the Huskies.

By then, the Oregon product was locked in on a future with the Spartans .

"When I visited it felt like home - with the coaching staff and the environment," he said." The goal there is to win a Natty and that's what I want to do."

Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten.

Senior season highlights