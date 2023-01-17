ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

whatsupnewp.com

Student, 15, dies after skiing accident at Gunstock Resort

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school. “This is...
GILFORD, NH
WCAX

Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire

LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
People

Teen Who Competed in Cowboy-Style Events Dies in N.H. Skiing Accident: 'A Sad Loss for Our Community'

Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as freshman Sydnie Quimby in a statement obtained by PEOPLE A 15-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a skiing accident on a local mountain in New Hampshire. Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said the deadly accident happened at Gunstock Mountain shortly after noon on Monday, according to The Boston Globe and ABC affiliate WMUR-TV. Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as freshman Sydnie Quimby in a press release, obtained by PEOPLE. "This is a sad...
GILFORD, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire high school student dies in Gunstock Mountain ski accident

GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort."This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
LITTLETON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man facing assault charges after 7-year-old boy found suffering from severe burns

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
HARTFORD, VT
WMUR.com

Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in

BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
LITTLETON, NH

