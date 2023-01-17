ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

News Channel Nebraska

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan it won't share information about ongoing investigations

The Justice Department signaled Friday it's unlikely to share information about ongoing criminal investigations with the new GOP-controlled House, in a move that's certain to frustrate Republicans in the chamber. In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responding to a flurry of document requests, the DOJ said that...
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen. "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter. Klain is expected to step down in the coming...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Key Omaha lawmaker is lone Democrat backing six-week abortion ban

State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a longtime union man and a likely candidate for Omaha mayor in two years, is the odd Democrat out on several key pieces of legislation—including abortion—not to mention one major political play. [View our full video report above]. First abortion. State Sen. Joni Albrecht,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

FBI searches Biden's Wilmington home and finds more classified materials

FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, "DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years."
WILMINGTON, DE
News Channel Nebraska

US to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'

The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group as a "transnational criminal organization" and will impose additional sanctions next week against the group and its support network across the world, the White House said on Friday. "These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including...
Monica Leigh French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.

