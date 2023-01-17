Read full article on original website
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
Justice Department tells Jim Jordan it won't share information about ongoing investigations
The Justice Department signaled Friday it's unlikely to share information about ongoing criminal investigations with the new GOP-controlled House, in a move that's certain to frustrate Republicans in the chamber. In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responding to a flurry of document requests, the DOJ said that...
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans. "I think it's a mistake because we have to negotiate. This is a democracy that we have. We have...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen
Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen. "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.
Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter. Klain is expected to step down in the coming...
Biden offers condolences to victims of California mass shooting, acknowledges impact on AAPI community
President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the victims of a mass shooting in California that left 10 dead, while acknowledging the impact on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in a statement on Sunday. "While there is still much we don't know about the motive in this senseless...
Key Omaha lawmaker is lone Democrat backing six-week abortion ban
State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a longtime union man and a likely candidate for Omaha mayor in two years, is the odd Democrat out on several key pieces of legislation—including abortion—not to mention one major political play. [View our full video report above]. First abortion. State Sen. Joni Albrecht,...
FBI searches Biden's Wilmington home and finds more classified materials
FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, "DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years."
Activists preparing for 'an absolutely crazy year' in first full statehouse sessions since Supreme Court overturned Roe
Restricting abortion is at the top of the to-do list for many Republicans around the country as state legislatures gavel in for their first full session since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "We're definitely preparing for an absolutely crazy year," said Ingrid Duran, the director of state legislation...
US to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'
The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group as a "transnational criminal organization" and will impose additional sanctions next week against the group and its support network across the world, the White House said on Friday. "These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including...
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
