laniercountynewsonline.com
Open Burning Rules Still an Area Wide Concern
LANIER COUNTY, Georgia – Last week a real live example of why open burning rules are important to follow occurred. A Lakeland resident chose to use a burn barrel and burn some manmade materials. The resident used a burn barrel and, as the Lanier County News learned, included a battery as part of the man made material he intended to burn. Worse, the citizen used an accelerant, gasoline, to expedite burning of the man made waste.
laniercountynewsonline.com
LCS Students May Have Expanded Benefits Through the Miller-Lakeland Library
LAKELAND, Georgia – All Lanier County School students may be automatically issued a SGRL Library Card, if the Miller-Lakeland Library Advisory Board and the SGRL (South Georgia Regional Library) system administration move forward with their newest idea. If the idea is accepted by the Lanier County School Board, all enrolled students of the entire Lanier County School System will automatically be given a library card. The card will entitle each to all the rights available to them to obtain both recreational and educational media of the SGRL library system, but also available to them from the entire Georgia PINES library system.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Ray City is Moving Toward Online Water Payments
RAY CITY, Georgia – Just as the City of Lakeland began offering on-line water payments a few months ago, the City of Ray City is moving toward achieving the same goal. Up until the present time, Ray City water bills could only be paid in person at City Hall or by mailing a paper check to City Hall.
laniercountynewsonline.com
New Threatte Center Theater Guild to Offer Local Production
LAKELAND, Georgia – A new 501c nonprofit organization dedicated to local theater arts has been announced. Last week it held its audition for its proposed first theater production at the Threatte Center. The organization is known as the Threatte Center Theater Guild (TCTG) and information about it can be found on-line through the organization’s Facebook page.
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
wfxl.com
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
WALB 10
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. Updated: 6 hours ago. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. COVID-19 3rd leading cause of death...
City of Albany announces road closure for section of Jefferson Street
ALBANY — A section of North Jefferson Street is scheduled to remain closed through Thursday. The maintenance work on the sidewalk and shoulder will require closing traffic lanes in one direction while maintaining traffic flow in the opposite direction between Seventh Avenue and Washington Street, Albany officials said in a news release.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated
GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
Hometown History: The forgotten town of Ellenton
Aiken County, SC (WJBF)- The Savannah River Site has been a huge part of the CSRA for nearly 75 years. Most of us can’t imagine the area without it. But, in 1950 when it was announced the plant would be coming to Aiken, thousands of people were forced to move from the only homes they […]
WCTV
Semi-truck rolls over on I-75 near Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash Thursday evening on I-75 (MM468). The crash happened a little before 6 p.m. and involved a semi-truck loaded with food. FHP said the semi-truck rolled over for an unknown reason blocking the right and center lanes. No...
WALB 10
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout south Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Respiratory illnesses like the common cold and the flu are still impacting residents with symptoms such as congestion and body aches. Even with some respiratory illness cases down from a week ago, health officials said that doesn’t mean another spike can’t come along to threaten south Georgians.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Theft IS a Problem Even in Lanier County Area
LANIER COUNTY, Georgia – Lanier County deputies are investigating a “rash of larcenies”, with thefts from unlocked vehicles in residential driveways around town and throughout the county. People in Lanier County are being reminded to lock their cars, and some people learned this lesson the hard way. According to the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the LSCO has taken a number of reports in the last few days of theft from vehicles.
WALB 10
California man arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A California man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., a deputy stopped a blue Toyota Corolla for speeding on I-75. Junyu Kim, 23, was arrested...
WALB 10
APD: Sports complex robbery connected to several industrial building robberies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several burglaries at industrial businesses across Albany may all be connected. This comes after police arrested three people in connection to a burglary at Paul Eames Sports Complex. Lt. Jon Segroves says this type of theft has become a big problem with the number of vacant...
greenepublishing.com
Beware of fake deputies
Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Oxygen picks '91 Rouse case to investigate, air in future
The disappearance and presumed murder of Terry Eugene Rouse in 1991 was a major news story at the time and continued to be for multiple years to come. The last anyone saw of Rouse was about 5:30 a.m. May 11, 1991, after he had left a party. Rouse’s light blue...
WALB 10
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017 Coffee Co. shooting death murder conviction
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man charged in the 2017 shooting death of a woman in Coffee County. The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged in connection to the shooting death of Oletha Brady, 57.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Outstanding VPD Teamwork Hailed: Murder Suspect Caught After Driving Stolen Vehicle
VALDOSTA, Georgia – VPD (Valdosta Police Department) Police Chief Leslie Manahan is strongly acknowledging the teamwork exhibited in a quick response to a recent E911 call. Manahan’s law enforcement team was able to locate and arrest a murder suspect, who was caught after stealing an area vehicle and driving off with it.
wfxl.com
Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar
Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
