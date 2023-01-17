Legislative Finance Committee gives update on New Mexico homelessness

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the 2023 lawmaking session underway, the Legislative Finance Committee has released a status update on a key issue affecting many communities: homelessness. They note that while homelessness is down statewide, long-term solutions are lacking.

According to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) update, homelessness has actually decreased. “Over the last decade, the number of homeless people in New Mexico has declined by one-third and poverty has decreased by 3.1 percent,” the LFC memo says.

The homeless population in New Mexico declined steadily from 2011 to 2017, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). There was an increase from 2017 to 2019. But since then, homelessness decreased again and by 2022, was 28% lower than in 2011. So, the 2022 homeless population was around 2,600 individuals a night, the HUD data shows.

It’s not a perfect count, as counting unhoused individuals can be particularly challenging and the number can change from day to day. But, the LFC says that in Albuquerque, the availability of emergency shelters may have helped get people off the streets. But, outside of Albuquerque, emergency shelter use has actually decreased since 2011.

Data presented by the LFC shows New Mexico has made progress towards reducing homelessness. Image from LFC .

Outside of Albuquerque, “emergency shelter use decreased from a high of 1,035 people in 2011 to 785 people in 2022,” the LFC reports. That’s a 24 percent decline.

Overall, the LFC notes that fewer than 12 people per 10,000 people experience homelessness in New Mexico. That’s lower than the national rate and similar to the rate in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. New Mexico is performing better than neighboring states in measures such as the length of time people spend in emergency shelters or temporary housing, the LFC says.

Still, the LFC notes there’s work to be done. “A shortage of affordable housing

units in New Mexico illustrates a need for some additional long-term solutions,” the LFC says in their status update. From 2000 to 2019, the supply of affordable units dropped by 50%, according to a 2022 New Mexico Housing Strategy report prepared for the New Mexico Finance Authority by Root Policy Research.

The LFC reports that the struggle is especially acute for the lowest-income individuals and families. They point to statistics that indicate a shortage of 32,000 to 40,000 affordable rental units for extremely low-income renters. Those numbers come from the New Mexico Finance Authority and the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).

With the 2023 legislative session ramping up, some officials are looking to invest in affordable housing. For example, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently asked legislators for $50 million for housing in the metro area.

In recent years, legislators have put funds towards housing. In fact, since 2020, they have allocated nearly $109 million in state funds for housing and homelessness, according to the LFC. But most of it was one-time, nonrecurring, funding.

Now, the LFC has requested additional funding for housing in the 2024 budget. As has the Governor. In fact, Governor Lujan Grisham recommended putting $110 towards housing and housing-related programs this coming year, according to the status update. The LFC, in their budget recommendation , suggests $18.5 million.

