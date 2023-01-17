ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
money.com

Eggflation! Why a Dozen Eggs Now Costs You More Than a Gallon of Gas

You may want to skip that omelette for breakfast and switch to cereal: The average cost of a dozen eggs is now more expensive than a gallon of gas. Like most grocery items, egg prices skyrocketed in 2022, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The wholesale cost of a dozen eggs is about $3.30 now in the U.S. and more than $7 in some states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Why the Cost of Eggs and Orange Juice Are Skyrocketing Even as Food Costs Decline

"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State  but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Cost of living: The small businesses closing due to price rises

Small businesses say they are having to shut their doors or scale back due to rising costs. They say they are finding it difficult to pass on their price increases to customers, which are hitting their profits. What pressures do they face and can anything be done to help them?

Comments / 0

Community Policy