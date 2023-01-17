Read full article on original website
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Eggflation! Why a Dozen Eggs Now Costs You More Than a Gallon of Gas
You may want to skip that omelette for breakfast and switch to cereal: The average cost of a dozen eggs is now more expensive than a gallon of gas. Like most grocery items, egg prices skyrocketed in 2022, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The wholesale cost of a dozen eggs is about $3.30 now in the U.S. and more than $7 in some states.
Why the Cost of Eggs and Orange Juice Are Skyrocketing Even as Food Costs Decline
"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
Why are food costs so high? Texas Department of Agriculture blames climate change
The Texas Department of Agriculture has released a new report that says climate change has harmed farming and ranching in Texas. Texas Food Access Study says both record droughts and record floodings have impacted Texas' ability to grow food, leading to soaring food prices as well as food insecurity for many Texans.
Cost of living: The small businesses closing due to price rises
Small businesses say they are having to shut their doors or scale back due to rising costs. They say they are finding it difficult to pass on their price increases to customers, which are hitting their profits. What pressures do they face and can anything be done to help them?
Pennsylvania couple's 'Rent-the-Chicken' business booms as egg prices skyrocket
Amid soaring inflation, families have seen the price of eggs hike up by 139% in one year to $2.92 for a dozen eggs, according to the USDA.
