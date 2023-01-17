CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a series of armed robberies on the Northwest Side.In the past week, the robber has struck five times in several neighborhoods - including Dunning and Union Ridge.Police say the man approaches the counter like he's going to make a purchase, then he points a gun at the clerk and demands cash and cigarettes.Incident times and locations:· 3200 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 11, 2023, at 9:52 am· 2700 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:38 am· 6500 block of West Belmont Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:51 am· 7200 block of West Higgins Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 9:10 pm· 5200 block of North Nagle Ave. on January 14, 2023, at 4:10 pmAnyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.

