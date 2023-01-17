ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

fox32chicago.com

St. Charles townhome fire causes $30K in damage

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire that broke out at a townhome in suburban St. Charles on Wednesday left nobody injured, but did cause $30,000 in damage. Around 10:21 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a townhome located in the 500 block of Pheasant Trail.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
wivr1017.com

Fire destroys mobile home in Bourbonnais

The investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a mobile home at Oak Creek Estates this morning. Few details are available at this time, but firefighters were called to the fire just after three this morning and the mobile home involved was completely destroyed. Neighbors had reported the home had been vacant for quite some time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Village: police

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village. Around 9:31 a.m., Elk Grove Village police responded to the intersection of Meacham Road and Biesterfield Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
WSPY NEWS

82-year-old man killed in Minooka house fire

An 82-year-old man died following a house fire in Minooka on Monday. It happened in the 4600 block of Shady Oaks Road at around 8 in the evening. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says that Doit Ross, of Minooka, died at Morris Hospital from his injuries about two hours after the fire started.
MINOOKA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Palos Hills multi-vehicle crash with entrapment prompts road closure

CHICAGO - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills Wednesday morning that left one person trapped in their vehicle, reports say. Emergency crews responded just after 6:30 a.m. to northbound 104th Avenue. The road was closed between Cal-Sag Road and 107th Street. At least three cars with heavy damage...
PALOS HILLS, IL
classichits106.com

Grundy County man dies in house fire

MORRIS – A rural Minooka man is dead after a fire Monday night in Grundy County. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said that 82-year-old Doit Ross passed away after being taken to a Morris Hospital. The Minooka Fire Department along with other agencies including the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the blaze.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Oak Lawn School Security Guard Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Find Missing Student

A security guard with Oak Lawn-based Community High School District 218 recently went beyond the call of duty, and on Thursday, was hailed for his efforts. Chris Harris, who is retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and previous served as a school resource officer at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, currently works with the district's Adult Transition Program, which serves 18- to 22-year-old students with disabilities.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD issue alert of recent Northwest Side business robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a series of armed robberies on the Northwest Side.In the past week, the robber has struck five times in several neighborhoods - including Dunning and Union Ridge.Police say the man approaches the counter like he's going to make a purchase, then he points a gun at the clerk and demands cash and cigarettes.Incident times and locations:· 3200 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 11, 2023, at 9:52 am· 2700 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:38 am· 6500 block of West Belmont Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:51 am· 7200 block of West Higgins Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 9:10 pm· 5200 block of North Nagle Ave. on January 14, 2023, at 4:10 pmAnyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394. 
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Site work continuing on Illinois Masonic Hospital expansion

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Site work is underway on a new medical expansion project for Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lake View. The project will include a new lateral addition to an adjacent medical building built in 2015, then later by a vertical expansion which will sit atop of both the 2015 structure and the phase 03A structure which will include:
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet 7-Eleven Robbed for the Second Time This Week

For the second time this week a Joliet convenience store was the site of an armed robbery. Yesterday evening, at 7:14pm, Joliet Police were called to 7-Eleven (325 South Larkin Avenue) after receiving a report of an armed robbery. An investigation has determined that a black male suspect entered the...
JOLIET, IL

