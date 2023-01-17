Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Illinois Approved Half of What Mayor Lightfoot Needs to Support Migrants - $20 MillionTom HandyIllinois State
fox32chicago.com
St. Charles townhome fire causes $30K in damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire that broke out at a townhome in suburban St. Charles on Wednesday left nobody injured, but did cause $30,000 in damage. Around 10:21 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a townhome located in the 500 block of Pheasant Trail.
wivr1017.com
Fire destroys mobile home in Bourbonnais
The investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a mobile home at Oak Creek Estates this morning. Few details are available at this time, but firefighters were called to the fire just after three this morning and the mobile home involved was completely destroyed. Neighbors had reported the home had been vacant for quite some time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's squad car damaged in crash following chase
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a chase that led to a crash involving a squad car in St. Charles Friday morning. No injuries were reported and police say they have a lead on a suspect who fled the area on foot. The crash happened at around 6:30. The...
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash in Willow Springs closes portion of 79th Street
A rollover crash in Willow Springs left 79th Street closed between Willow Springs Road and Wolf Road. An SUV is still on it's side in the roadway as EMS crews survey the situation.
fox32chicago.com
Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Village: police
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village. Around 9:31 a.m., Elk Grove Village police responded to the intersection of Meacham Road and Biesterfield Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
Algonquin Apartments tenants sue Mac Properties over power failure and three-week building closure
Current and former tenants of the two Algonquin Apartment buildings that suffered a major power failure during a sub-zero cold snap last month have filed a class-action lawsuit against property manager Mac Properties. The Dec. 23 power outage knocked out the two towers’ water, electricity and heat for nearly three...
WSPY NEWS
82-year-old man killed in Minooka house fire
An 82-year-old man died following a house fire in Minooka on Monday. It happened in the 4600 block of Shady Oaks Road at around 8 in the evening. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says that Doit Ross, of Minooka, died at Morris Hospital from his injuries about two hours after the fire started.
fox32chicago.com
Palos Hills multi-vehicle crash with entrapment prompts road closure
CHICAGO - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills Wednesday morning that left one person trapped in their vehicle, reports say. Emergency crews responded just after 6:30 a.m. to northbound 104th Avenue. The road was closed between Cal-Sag Road and 107th Street. At least three cars with heavy damage...
fox32chicago.com
2 men arrested in connection to armed robbery in parking lot of suburban pizza place
McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Two men were arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of a pizza place in Wonder Lake Wednesday night. Dashaun Harvest, 24, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of mob action. His bond was set at $100,000.
fox32chicago.com
4 juveniles arrested in suburban Glenview in connection to residential burglary
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Four juveniles were arrested in suburban Glenview Thursday in connection to a residential burglary. At 12:51 a.m., Glenview police responded to the 4100 block of Miller Drive for a report of three people jumping fences and leaving the area in a vehicle. Police determined that a residential...
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
classichits106.com
Grundy County man dies in house fire
MORRIS – A rural Minooka man is dead after a fire Monday night in Grundy County. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said that 82-year-old Doit Ross passed away after being taken to a Morris Hospital. The Minooka Fire Department along with other agencies including the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the blaze.
Entrapment after multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills
A multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills closed 104th Avenue between Cal-Sag Road and 107th Street Wednesday morning. Four cars were involved. There is not available information about the condition of the drivers at this time.
Oak Lawn School Security Guard Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Find Missing Student
A security guard with Oak Lawn-based Community High School District 218 recently went beyond the call of duty, and on Thursday, was hailed for his efforts. Chris Harris, who is retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and previous served as a school resource officer at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, currently works with the district's Adult Transition Program, which serves 18- to 22-year-old students with disabilities.
School district in Willow Springs under fire for considering sale of green space to industrial developer
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — A school district in Willow Springs is considering the sale of a green space bordering an elementary school to an industrial development company, much to the displeasure of local residents. “We go for nature walks, we take the kids, we take the dogs up there,” said Mary Lenzen, a local mother […]
Lake County woman charged with stealing mail from neighbors
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A Lake County woman was arrested and charged with stealing mail from her neighbors this week. The Lake County Sheriff's Office say Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove, was charged with identify theft and drug possession following her arrest. Pollari was seen lingering around several mailboxes...
Woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP
Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
CPD issue alert of recent Northwest Side business robberies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a series of armed robberies on the Northwest Side.In the past week, the robber has struck five times in several neighborhoods - including Dunning and Union Ridge.Police say the man approaches the counter like he's going to make a purchase, then he points a gun at the clerk and demands cash and cigarettes.Incident times and locations:· 3200 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 11, 2023, at 9:52 am· 2700 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:38 am· 6500 block of West Belmont Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:51 am· 7200 block of West Higgins Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 9:10 pm· 5200 block of North Nagle Ave. on January 14, 2023, at 4:10 pmAnyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Site work continuing on Illinois Masonic Hospital expansion
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Site work is underway on a new medical expansion project for Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lake View. The project will include a new lateral addition to an adjacent medical building built in 2015, then later by a vertical expansion which will sit atop of both the 2015 structure and the phase 03A structure which will include:
wjol.com
Joliet 7-Eleven Robbed for the Second Time This Week
For the second time this week a Joliet convenience store was the site of an armed robbery. Yesterday evening, at 7:14pm, Joliet Police were called to 7-Eleven (325 South Larkin Avenue) after receiving a report of an armed robbery. An investigation has determined that a black male suspect entered the...
