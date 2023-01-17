Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
16-year-old arrested after investigation into stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Following an investigation into a stabbing on Pomona Avenue last weekend, officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said they have identified and arrested a 16-year-old suspect. Late in the night last Saturday, on Jan. 14, a stabbing occurred in the parking lot of an apartment...
krcrtv.com
Redding mini-mart murder suspect arraigned in court, pleads not guilty
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man, accused of beating another man to death inside an ampm last week, was arraigned in court on Wednesday for murder. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett says 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins pled not guilty to the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla and will appear in court again for a disposition hearing on Jan. 25, and for preliminary hearing on Jan. 26, 2023.
krcrtv.com
Former hospital employee accused of making threats against staff, Chico police say
A former employee of Enloe Medical Center in Chico was arrested Thursday after police say she threatened hospital staff online before showing up at the hospital. According to the Chico Police Department, officers were notified of a social media post by Kate Stallone making threats to harm unidentified staff members around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say Stallone had identified Thursday as the day she planned to carry out her threats.
krcrtv.com
Police search for suspect after AT&T burglarized in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department (CPD) is searching for a suspect they believe burglarized the AT&T store at the Chico Marketplace early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to reports of an alarm at the store around 3:30 a.m. They say they found someone had forced entry...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff man says Instacart driver tore up his yard and fled
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Ed Wesner lives off of Niche Road on the outskirts of Red Bluff. He was weathering recent storms at home Wednesday night when he got a text from his neighbor. “She left me a text, ‘I think my Instacart driver got stuck on your driveway,...
krcrtv.com
Those living near Redding shooting scared for their lives
REDDING, CA — Redding police officers responded to Cascade lane and Victor avenue on Monday after numerous reports of shots fired. KRCR spoke to residents at Victor and Manchester and also Victor and Cascade and those residents both told us that they thought the gunshots were from fireworks or firecrackers.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
krcrtv.com
Storefront smashed after driver crashes into building in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A driver crashed their car into a building in Redding around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened at Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market St. Michael Blakeslee witnesses the incident. "A gentlemen hit the telephone pole then ran through the store. It's pretty bad but he's doing alright. They were able to get him out of the car, check his vitals, do everything like that, get the car shut off, make sure the building doesn't burn."
krcrtv.com
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
krcrtv.com
Icy roads cause multiple car crashes in Redding Thursday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Icy roads caused several collisions in the Redding area Thursday morning. Several crashes and rollovers were reported on Highway 44 near the Victor Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP's incident-reporting page. At least one truck and another car veered off Highway 44 near Victor, with the...
krcrtv.com
Preliminary hearing begins for Zogg Fire lawsuit in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Should PG&E be tried for manslaughter in the deaths of four people during the Zogg Fire?. That question will be answered in a preliminary hearing that started on Wednesday in a Shasta County courtroom. Four people were killed, 204 structures destroyed, and over 56,000 acres...
krcrtv.com
Former Shasta County Superintendent candidate's teaching credentials suspended
REDDING, Calif. — Bryan Caples, who lost a bid to be the Superintendent of Shasta County, has had his teaching credentials suspended by the state Commission on Teaching Credentials (CTC). According to the CTC website, Caples' suspension went into effect Sunday and is set to run through February 13.
krcrtv.com
Firefighters extinguish train fire in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished a train on fire in the City of Redding on Thursday. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), their firefighters received a report just after 2:30 p.m. regarding a train on fire near Court and Placer streets. The train continued to travel further south on the tracks before Union Pacific Railroad officials were notified and stopped the train near the Highway 273 overpass near Eastside Rd.
krcrtv.com
Hall's Hidden Treasures temporarily closed due to driver crashing into the business
REDDING, CA — Brad Hall, owner of Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market street put up a sign today letting customers know that they are temporarily closed. This is because an elderly man drove out of control into the front of the business around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: KRCR signal restored following outage
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 12 PM, JANUARY 19. KRCR's signal has been restored. Winter weather conditions at a KRCR transmitter site have caused a signal disruption for some viewers. Engineers are aware of the issue and working to resolve it. Viewers can try rescanning their tv and see if...
krcrtv.com
Redding roofing company receives increase in calls following winter storms
REDDING. Calif. — Roofing companies all over the Northstate have seen an increase in calls because of recent winter storms. Calls about roof damage, clogged gutters, and of course major leaks have been the main cause of concern for locals during the heavy rainfall. One local roofing company, Perfection...
krcrtv.com
Paradise residents heartbroken over Paradise Holiday Market announced closing
PARADISE, Calif. — Devastating news for the Paradise community after residents learned that their long-time Holiday Market located on 6848 Skyway is scheduled to close for good at the end of January. Many residents from Magalia, Paradise, Chico and Concow visited the market to shop and eagerly waited to...
krcrtv.com
Burney weathering the elements despite atmospheric storms
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Atmospheric storm conditions, which have been hitting the Northstate quite fiercely over the last few weeks, have left some areas with flooding and power outages requiring residents in high risk areas to do additional prep work. If you travel to Burney, however, things might seem...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 NB Connector to HWY 44 WB Fully Closed
REDDING, Calif. — Caltrans has fully closed the on-ramp from Interstate 5 to Westbound Highway 44 for guardrail repair. As of 9:00 a.m. there is no estimated time of reopening. Icy roads caused multiple car crashes Thursday morning, creating traffic delays for several commuters across Redding. you can read...
krcrtv.com
Sites Reservoir team discusses hopes and hurdles
REDDING, Calif. — Water availability has become a critical issue in the face of ongoing drought, and one prominent potential solution remains elusive. The proposed sites reservoir in Glenn and Colusa counties was first envisioned in the 1980s, but has yet to become a reality despite bipartisan support. Executive Director of the Sites Project Authority Jerry Brown described the critical junction the project is at now, with the upcoming completion of environmental studies as well as a vital application process.
Comments / 0