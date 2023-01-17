ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

longviewtexas.gov

United Way and City Partner to Bring Born Learning Trails to Community

The Greater Longview United Way is excited to announce a partnership with the City of Longview to bring Born Learning Trails to the community. Born Learning Trails are outdoor learning spaces designed to support early childhood development and promote physical activity. These trails, which will be located in parks throughout...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Rose Heights Church lead pastor transitions to new position

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, Rose Heights Church’s lead pastor is transitioning to a new role. Doug Anderson accepted his first position at the church in 1983 and has served as lead pastor since 2003. On January 15, Anderson announced that he will transition to...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: AccentCare in Longview needs a Physical Therapy Assistant

Implement the care plan as established by the Physical Therapist and the physician. Educate patients/families in basic home safety and medical equipment safety as applicable to services provided. Coordinate physical therapy services with other agency personnel by participating in care conferences, keeping agency informed of all changes. Communicate findings and...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Honoring MLK: 37th annual MLK event held in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum sponsored the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. event at the downtown square in Tyler. Many people were given the day off from work, and students were off from school. High school bands, cheerleaders and community members met at the downtown square for a prayer and […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas. Häagen-Dazs is a 6-week-old lab-mix. He was born to a stray mom in Smith County who gave birth under a deck and hot tub. He is one of nine in the litter who are looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Titus County Sheriff’s Office

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Lieutenant Chris Bragg about the department and the programs they have going on. Bragg gave a brief overview of the department and shared his favorite thing about being a part of...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tax season has arrived in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 tax season begins Monday and ends April 18th. People have plenty of time to file their taxes but experts say to file early! A Tyler CPA, Tom J. Fitzgerald explained that the key to preparing to file your taxes is being organized. “You have to get your data together and review […]
TYLER, TX
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive

Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Child on bike hit by car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Magnificent’ bald eagle spotted in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A beautiful bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said. BJ Owen, who is a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler blocks TikTok from campus internet networks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler blocked social media app TikTok from all campus internet networks effective Tuesday, the university announced. UT Tyler said this comes in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive that requires all state agencies to remove the app from state-issued devices and equipment to address cybersecurity […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
MARSHALL, TX

