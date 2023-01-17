Read full article on original website
United Way and City Partner to Bring Born Learning Trails to Community
The Greater Longview United Way is excited to announce a partnership with the City of Longview to bring Born Learning Trails to the community. Born Learning Trails are outdoor learning spaces designed to support early childhood development and promote physical activity. These trails, which will be located in parks throughout...
$4.5 million in grants from governor’s office to be given to East Texas programs
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – $4.5 million in grants will be given to East Texas programs and nonprofits from the governor’s public safety office. The governor’s office disburses federal and state funds to increase public safety and support people who were victims of crime, said the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG). ETCOG’s Public Safety Division […]
Rose Heights Church lead pastor transitions to new position
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, Rose Heights Church’s lead pastor is transitioning to a new role. Doug Anderson accepted his first position at the church in 1983 and has served as lead pastor since 2003. On January 15, Anderson announced that he will transition to...
JOB ALERT: AccentCare in Longview needs a Physical Therapy Assistant
Implement the care plan as established by the Physical Therapist and the physician. Educate patients/families in basic home safety and medical equipment safety as applicable to services provided. Coordinate physical therapy services with other agency personnel by participating in care conferences, keeping agency informed of all changes. Communicate findings and...
Honoring MLK: 37th annual MLK event held in Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum sponsored the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. event at the downtown square in Tyler. Many people were given the day off from work, and students were off from school. High school bands, cheerleaders and community members met at the downtown square for a prayer and […]
Big entertainment coming to Whatley Center in February
Big entertainment coming to Whatley Center in February News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 08:03 Image Big entertainment coming to Whatley Center in February COURTESY PHOTOS Body ...
25 Retailers That East Texans Wish Would Open Their Doors Again
Nostalgia, there's nothing like it. Taking a look back and going down memory lane is always a fun thing to do. Whether looking at past pictures, videos, or just thinking about old times, thinking about something from the past makes us feel good. One of my best friends is the...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas. Häagen-Dazs is a 6-week-old lab-mix. He was born to a stray mom in Smith County who gave birth under a deck and hot tub. He is one of nine in the litter who are looking for their fur-ever homes!
KETK GIVES BACK: Titus County Sheriff’s Office
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Lieutenant Chris Bragg about the department and the programs they have going on. Bragg gave a brief overview of the department and shared his favorite thing about being a part of...
WebXtra: Longview’s McCann Road bridge construction advancing despite setbacks
KTRE’s Avery Gorman has updates on what’s going on in the city of Zavalla in the wake multiple city council member resignations. She speaks with one of the city’s residents who has signed up to run for one of those vacancies. Zavalla resident explains intent to run...
Tax season has arrived in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 tax season begins Monday and ends April 18th. People have plenty of time to file their taxes but experts say to file early! A Tyler CPA, Tom J. Fitzgerald explained that the key to preparing to file your taxes is being organized. “You have to get your data together and review […]
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
65 students charged with felony for bringing THC vape to Tyler ISD campuses during 2022-23 school year
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. About sixty-five students have been charged with a felony for having a vape with THC oil inside while on a Tyler ISD campus so far during the 2022-23 academic year, according to the school district. In August, Tyler...
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
‘Magnificent’ bald eagle spotted in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A beautiful bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said. BJ Owen, who is a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of […]
Waskom Middle notifies parents of ‘indirect threat of violence’ made by student, says staff & students are not at risk
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - A message was sent out to parents of sixth-grade students at Waskom Middle School on Wednesday, Jan. 18 about an “indirect threat of violence” made by a student. School officials say it was brought to their attention that a threat had been made by...
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
UT Tyler blocks TikTok from campus internet networks
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler blocked social media app TikTok from all campus internet networks effective Tuesday, the university announced. UT Tyler said this comes in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive that requires all state agencies to remove the app from state-issued devices and equipment to address cybersecurity […]
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
