Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Wilts in Bedlam Blowout
The Sooners allowed 48 points in the second half to drop the season's first Bedlam bout in Stillwater.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
The programs KU football's incoming transfers are coming from and where the outgoing ones are headed to
The NCAA Transfer Portal window closed on Wednesday night, which means undergraduate players will not be able to enter their names into the portal until after spring practices wrap up across the country. Overall, KU lost seven players to the transfer portal either during the season or once the portal window opened. Three players (Jarrett Paul, Eriq Gilyard and Ky Thomas) were recruited by the current staff and four (Shaad Dabney, Steven McBride, Gavin Potter and Edwin White) were recruited by the previous coaching staff. All seven players have found new homes and each one will be transferring down at least one level.
You need to see this Illinois student section scouting report of Indiana
The future of sports media requires the next generation to be willing to dive in, put in the work, and tackle the thankless job of scouting players at every level of the game. Thanks to Illinois’ student section we have a blistering break down of Indiana’s basketball team, and really this is just stellar work.
Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid computer crime investigation
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired on Friday amid an investigation into alleged computer crimes. The school police department is investigating an allegation of computer access crimes at the Schembechler Hall football facility from Dec. 21-23 and Weiss had been on leave from his position as the investigation continued.
2024 Illinois running back Jaydon Wright is loving Minnesota Football
"I got to tour the Minnesota campus, meet all the new coaching staff, take a photo shoot, spend the entire day with the new running backs coach and watch a amazing basketball game," 2024 Illinois running back Jaydon Wright said about his Gopher Junior Day visit on Monday. "I also spoke with Coach Fleck a lot, but getting to know coach Nic McKissic-Luke was amazing. He gave me a great tour on campus for it being my first actual tour around there. He said he loves my film and the person I am outside of football. He will push me to be the best I can be everyday. He also told me that his #1 rule is to show up everyday and give him my all and best. He also said that I am the person they truly want and I can do something great there!
Wrestling: Mounds View hands Ponies first SEC loss in five seasons
ARDEN HILLS — It likely won’t be the last time the teams meet this season, but Round 1 emphatically went to Mounds View in its 34-17 victory over Stillwater in a Suburban East Conference wrestling dual on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mounds View High School. The undefeated and eighth-ranked Mustangs (8-0 SEC, 17-0) won 9 of 14 matches to hand Stillwater (5-1, 10-5) its first conference dual meet loss since the Ponies lost to Forest Lake during the 2017-18 season. The loss ends a run...
CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after turbulent night in college hoops for ranked teams
College basketball has had a topsy-turvy week already, with five ranked teams losing on Wednesday night and three more losing on Tuesday, including No. 2 Kansas. As a result, CBSSports.com has released its updated “Top 25 and 1” to reflect anticipated changes to the next batch of rankings.
