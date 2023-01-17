Read full article on original website
Butch Ratcliff – 7pm 1/20/23
James “Butch” Ratcliff of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 78. The funeral service will be 7:00 Friday evening at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Butch Ratcliff will be 4 to 7 Friday at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
Clifford Carl Hoehn – Service – 01/23/23 at 10 a.m.
Clifford Carl Hoehn of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Monday morning at 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Clifford Hoehn is Sunday evening from 3 until 7 at Ford and Young...
Norma Lee Tindall — Service 1/19/23 1 P.M.
Norma Lee Tindall of Bloomsdale, formerly of Festus passed away Monday (1/16), she was 80 years old. The visitation for Norma Tindall will be Thursday (1/19) morning from 11 until the time of funeral services at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in the Presbyterian/Methodist Cemetery in Festus.
Rose Marie Montgomery — Private Services
Rose Marie Montgomery of Festus passed away Thursday, January 12th, she was 89 years old. There will be private family services for Rose Montgomery, under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Lloyd David Campfield — Service 2/18/23 3 P.M.
Lloyd David Campfield of Festus passed away on January 13th, at the age of 89. The visitation for Lloyd Campfield will be Saturday afternoon, February 18th from 1 until the time of the memorial celebration of life service at 3 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire
A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
Thursday Sports Preview
–BLACK RIVER LEAGUE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS IN ELLINGTON– — 1-SOUTH IRON VS 4-ELLINGTON.
North County at Farmington Boys Hoops, Kickoff for Heartwalk on AM 800 KREI
(Farmington) The North County and Farmington boys basketball teams are both fighting to try to put together winning seasons. The MAAA matchup at Black Knight Fieldhouse will certainly give the winner a leg up in that pursuit. North County comes in at 7-8 and Farmington at 7-9. Raiders coach Dan Johnson sees the Knights improving weekly..
Pevely storm water open house
(Pevely) The City of Pevely is holding a stormwater open house next week for the public to attend. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says this gathering will be for the area residents to see what work has been done so far, see future work, and a chance to voice their concerns.
Vandals tamper with fire hydrant in Festus
(Festus) Festus Police are asking the public for information after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant on Shapiro Drive early Tuesday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says as a result thousands of gallons of water was released. My MO Info · KJ011723A. According to a social media post...
Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash
(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
Farmington residents share concerns over 5 jail escapees
Five inmates are still on the run after escaping the St. Francois Detention Center on Tuesday night.
Bunker’s Sutton Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Bunker) Cade Sutton has led Bunker High School to the number two ranking in Class One boys basketball in the state of Missouri and this week he has earned our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week distinction. Sutton scored 26 points in a win over 8-4 East Carter and then exploded for 45 against 12-1 Couch. Coach Rod Gorman says Cade has been playing well all year…
Viburnum Needs New City Clerk
(Viburnum) You only have two more business days left to apply to become the next city clerk in Viburnum. Mayor Johnny Setzer explains why this job opening is available. Mayor Setzer describes some of the duties that goes with the city clerk’s position in Viburnum. City hall is located...
Wednesday Sports Scoreboard
–BLACK RIVER LEAGUE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS IN ELLINGTON– — 1-SOUTH IRON – 66**
Small Area of Drought Remains in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Drought conditions have nearly left southeast Missouri. The U.S. Drought Monitor released their latest map of the state Thursday and the only portion in the Regional Radio listening area still showing moderate drought conditions is southwestern Reynolds County and southeastern Shannon County. Abnormally dry conditions still persist for the...
Walter Lee “Butch” Wilson — Memorial gathering 1/27/23 4 P.M. until 7 P.M.
Walter Lee “Butch” Wilson of Festus passed away on Saturday, January 14th, at the age of 85. A memorial gathering for Walter “Butch” Wilson will be held on Friday evening, January 27th, from 4 until 7 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Backbone Home Furniture and Gifts expands
(Festus) Backbone Home furniture store and gifts have recently moved to one of its locations on Festus Main Street. They recently took occupancy in the Books Galore building at 411 West Main Street to expand their operation. Christian and Corin Roth are the owners of the business and spoke on how taking on the new space helps.
Hillsboro shop offers off-beaten-path items
The Back Rhodes Mercantile shop, which opened Jan. 8 at 10661 Business 21 in Hillsboro carries lots of out-of-the-ordinary items, co-owner April Rhodes said. “We have all kinds of different things for different people,” she said. “We have handmade crafts and gifts. We also have boutique-style items. We offer things you don’t find in a department store.”
