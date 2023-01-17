ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Damaging House Blaze Doused In Teaneck

Firefighters quickly doused a destructive house blaze Wednesday afternoon in Teaneck. The fire in the two-story wood-frame house on Lucy Avenue near Lindbergh Avenue broke out around 3 p.m., responders said. It quickly went to three alarms for coverage, they said. Firefighters had the blaze doused in under a half-hour.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Son Stabs Mom Dead, Injures Man In Harrison

A 67-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her son and a 50-year-old man was injured in a Harrison stabbing early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities said. Victor Temoche, 32, is believed to have stabbed Rosa Massoni and the man around 1:20 a.m. at the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
HARRISON, NJ
Daily Voice

93-Year-Old Toms River Man Crashes Into TD Bank Lobby

A 93-year-old man from Toms River crashed his car into a TD Bank lobby and escaped serious injury, authorities said.On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., Toms RIver police units were dispatched to 2338 Route 9 for a reported vehicle into a building. The initial investigation…
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PIX11

Woman dead, another hurt in NJ stabbing

HARRISON, NJ (PIX11) — A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. Rosa Massoni and another woman, 50, suffered multiple stab wounds, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. They were found outside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex on Harrison Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Both women were taken to a hospital. Massoni died […]
HARRISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: Second Elderly Pedestrian Killed in an Auto Accident

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An auto accident occurred today on Ryders Lane, causing the death of an East Brunswick Senior Citizen.  It is the second fatality involving an elderly pedestrian in the past seven days in the township. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. At approximately 6:32 this morning, East Brunswick Police Officers responded to the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, according to a report issued by the EBPD. (Cedar Village Boulevard intersects with Ryder's Lane at the light near Fresco's and Taco Bell.) Moos S. Song, a 70-year-old man from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Michael McGlynn of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Criterion Sentinel

