Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Allegedly Drunk Driver Outside Woodbury Diner
The identity has been released of a man who was killed after exiting a popular Long Island diner when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Prosecutor: Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Edison
Authorities say the crash happened Jan. 16 just before 1 a.m. on Route 1.
Woman with baby among victims shot with pellet gun at Bridgewater, NJ mall
BRIDGEWATER — Two people — including a woman with her infant — were shot in pellet gun attacks 10 days apart outside Bridgewater Commons. But while the first incident happened on Jan. 4, police did not notify the community until this week, days after two suspects were charged.
Victim Struck By Freight Train In Paterson Suffers Broken Leg
A freight train injury in Paterson sent an unidentified victim to the hospital, responders said.The person victim suffered a broken leg when hit by the CSX train in the area of Lafayette and East 16th streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, they said.The victim was conscious and alert when taken t…
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
Verizon Solicitor Indicted For Fatally Stabbing Ocean County Man During Fight
A man soliciting customers on behalf of Verizon has been indicted in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Michael Tsamas, 33, of Laurence Harbor, was indicted by a grand jury on the charges of aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses in the death of Joseph Delgardio, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
Man charged for walking in traffic, knocking on car windows in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged for allegedly walking in traffic and knocking on car windows in Hackettstown, according to police. On Jan. 16, at around 12:51 p.m., police responded to East Avenue in the area of Rite Aid for a man in the roadway, police said.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
Driver Dies After Tractor-Trailer Falls, Lands On I-287 at I-684 Interchange In Westchester
This story has been updated.One person was killed after a tractor-trailer flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 in Westchester County.The accident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 10:20 a.m. when a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling on the Exit 9A ramp fro…
Truck driver killed when tractor-trailer falls from highway overpass onto van below
The truck driver was navigating a curved overpass that connects I-287 to I-684 in Harrison around 10:30 a.m. when they lost control.
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
Damaging House Blaze Doused In Teaneck
Firefighters quickly doused a destructive house blaze Wednesday afternoon in Teaneck. The fire in the two-story wood-frame house on Lucy Avenue near Lindbergh Avenue broke out around 3 p.m., responders said. It quickly went to three alarms for coverage, they said. Firefighters had the blaze doused in under a half-hour.
Officials: 4 people facing charges related to alligator found in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA says East Orange resident Savion Mendez initially purchased the young alligator at a reptile expo in Pennsylvania and brought it back to New Jersey.
Son Stabs Mom Dead, Injures Man In Harrison
A 67-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her son and a 50-year-old man was injured in a Harrison stabbing early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities said. Victor Temoche, 32, is believed to have stabbed Rosa Massoni and the man around 1:20 a.m. at the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
93-Year-Old Toms River Man Crashes Into TD Bank Lobby
A 93-year-old man from Toms River crashed his car into a TD Bank lobby and escaped serious injury, authorities said.On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., Toms RIver police units were dispatched to 2338 Route 9 for a reported vehicle into a building. The initial investigation…
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
Woman dead, another hurt in NJ stabbing
HARRISON, NJ (PIX11) — A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. Rosa Massoni and another woman, 50, suffered multiple stab wounds, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. They were found outside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex on Harrison Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Both women were taken to a hospital. Massoni died […]
East Brunswick: Second Elderly Pedestrian Killed in an Auto Accident
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An auto accident occurred today on Ryders Lane, causing the death of an East Brunswick Senior Citizen. It is the second fatality involving an elderly pedestrian in the past seven days in the township. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. At approximately 6:32 this morning, East Brunswick Police Officers responded to the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, according to a report issued by the EBPD. (Cedar Village Boulevard intersects with Ryder's Lane at the light near Fresco's and Taco Bell.) Moos S. Song, a 70-year-old man from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Michael McGlynn of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.
