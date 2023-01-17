USDA: Big increase in organic products from Virginia farms
RICHOMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There has been a 70% increase in organic farm goods production in Virginia since 2019. That number is from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Organically-raised chickens are the reason for that increase, with more organically-raised birds being produced by Virginia poultry farmers.
Virginia farmers raised, grew, and sold more than $106-million worth of organic products in 2021.
