A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Rivers Casino Portsmouth bustling for charity ahead of grand opening to general public
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Just days away from the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and the wins are already coming. Scores of invited guests filed into the $340 million facility for the very first time Thursday night. It was for the first of two installments of invitation-only charity test-run...
Virginia Poison Center saw more than 200% increase in edible-related calls
NORFOLK, Va. — Of all the calls coming into Virginia’s Poison Control centers, Dr. Ruddy Rose believes the type to keep an eye on is a call that’s grown by 2,000% since 2018. "The availability of these products has exploded," Dr. Rose said. A data request from...
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
fox5dc.com
NASA prepares for Virginia rocket launch that will be visible across the DMV
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - This coming Monday, look up! Rocket launches on Wallops Island, Virginia are happening more frequently, but the one coming up on Monday is a bit different. "We’re kind of excited about this one, because it is the first Electron rocket to be launched out of the...
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday
WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
Rivers Casino hosts test night ahead of grand opening
This test night is a requirement by the Virginia Lottery Board to make sure that everything is running smoothly.
chathamstartribune.com
Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia
A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
Sentara's new remote cameras aim to enhance safety protections for patients
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is expanding a new technology in Virginia and North Carolina. Next week, new remote cameras will help doctors, nurses and patients at Sentara Healthcare. “I wish when my mother had a stroke and she was in Norfolk General -- I wish we had...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
cardinalnews.org
Cold-air damming has been missing this winter for Virginia; might it reappear soon?
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. That’s not a curse against cold air or a lack of cold air, but a description of something that often happens in our winters here in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Inside Nova
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Animal trapping company sees more coyotes in urban areas of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s an uptick of coyote sightings in unusual areas of Hampton Roads. A trapping company in Norfolk said they’ve recently caught a few in the heart of the Mermaid City. Coyotes aren’t native to Virginia, but ACME Animal Control caught one behind a school...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
alamancenews.com
Alderwoman tells board: married over holidays, plans to move to Virginia
Gibsonville aldermen, who have already filled one vacancy last fall due to the untimely death of a board member last summer will soon be faced with filling another one – as the result of a member’s marriage and plan to move to Virginia. During last Monday’s Gibsonville board...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
foodgressing.com
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.
Downed power lines close portion of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach: Police
The Virginia Beach Police Department said Laskin Road will be 'impassable' between Linbay Drive and Freemac Drive, according to a tweet.
WAVY News 10
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
