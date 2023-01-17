ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday

WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia

A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
foodgressing.com

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
HAMPTON, VA
