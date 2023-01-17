Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean
You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they're peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you've ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they're chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a "serving size," which I have personally never adhered to. But there's something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren't an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They're really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
Tasting Table
If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?
It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
How Long Do Costco Apple Pies Last?
Apple pie truly is an American legend, featuring among the most popular U.S. dishes, according to survey data from YouGovAmerica. An impressive 78% of people proudly declare their affection for the sugary treat, putting it above culinary stalwarts such as hot dogs, Southern fried chicken, and even barbecue ribs. It appears to be the only snack featuring fruit to make the cut, too.
I tried 4 brands of buttery spread from the store, and the cheapest was my favorite
I tried butter alternatives from Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Earth Balance, and Smart Balance to see which one is best.
Unique and Unexpected Vanilla Ice Cream Topper Is Going Viral
It sounds odd at first but must be delicious.
What’s in a Vegan Egg, and Is It Good for You?
The plant-based movement is in full swing, and mimicry is key for the vegan food industry's growth. From almond milk-based Ben and Jerry’s to lab-grown meat, vegan food's resemblance to its non-plant-based counterparts have become more complex and intricate. Among them, are the many shapes and sizes of the egg substitution. A question remains though: what exactly is a vegan egg made of?
Allrecipes.com
We Love Dolly Parton's Baking Mixes — And Four New Flavors Are Coming
The queen of country music (and our hearts) recently announced some major baking news: the Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines baking mix line is expanding. Most of us are familiar with Parton's line of Duncan Hines cake mixes and frostings that launched in January 2022. The original line, lovingly called Dolly's Southern Favorites, includes Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.
TikTok's Boiled Cookies Are Much Better Than They Sound
TikTok user @bdylanhollis, whose real name is B. Dylan Hollis, is most known for his recreation of vintage recipes from the Great Depression to the 1980s, per Eater. Simply scrolling through his TikTok page, you can see the variety of recipes he recreates. From bean cake and seafood mousse to Velveeta fudge and Coca-Cola salad, he tackles it all. In fact, most of the vintage recipes that he recreates are just as bad as they sound, like an ice cream coleslaw recipe from 1973 that he describes as tasting "like how a dentist's office smells," per TikTok.
Navy Times
Tips to achieve the ultimate dirty Navy-style coffee mug
The Navy may have the most complicated rank structure when it comes to its ratings system, but there is another, much more uncouth method for establishing hierarchy among sailors: Filthy coffee mugs. It is a commonly-held truth in the seafaring service that one can tell a higher-up from a newbie...
WSB Radio
At Lunar New Year, desserts can be customary or 'cute-ified'
Every Lunar New Year without fail, Kat Lieu's mother would make her steamed nian gao, which is a sweet rice — or mochi — cake. It was a tasty tradition of having dessert for breakfast. The Seattle-based author of the “Modern Asian Baking at Home” cookbook and founder...
TikTok Isn't Impressed By Marbled Wagyu Beef Or How It's Cooked
Wagyu beef is regarded as one of the world's most exclusive foods, with an average 8-ounce piece going for $60 on restaurant menus (via Fine Dining Lovers). Like many fancy foods, its high price tag and luxury reputation leaves people feeling intrigued. That's with good reason: Wagyu beef is known to be extremely tender and flavorful due to its high-quality marbling.
Apple Pie – French Apple Tart Or Tarte Normande
Apple pie or French Apple tart, or Tarte Normande is all I could think of. In my book, it is always apple season, although we are a couple of months too early for them. Although fall is the bountiful season for apples, we are lucky to have several varieties at our markets.
I moved to the city and became an unbearable food snob. But there’s no taste like home – or a Chiko roll
There was a time where I would eat the same meal every evening. I was fresh out of home, working two jobs, trying to start up a comedy career and occasionally selling my blood to medical experiments to make ends meet. I am not making that up but I’m also not explaining it. At this time, dinner was a simple meal I called Bachelor Chow. It consisted of the cheapest canned tuna available, half a packet of microwave rice from the case of rice I’d stolen from the university promo people, and if I’d landed a paid gig that week perhaps something a little exotic like a sauce or a bit of spinach. That was living. Nothing ignites the senses like microwave tuna. Bourdain would be proud.
Comments / 0