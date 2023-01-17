Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘That ’90s Show’ Updates a Familiar Formula, With Mixed Results: TV Review
There are a few quibbles one might make about “That ‘90s Show,” the first of which announces itself somewhat plainly. There’s little of the grain or texture of 1990s culture in the series’ first episodes: Indeed, protagonist Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) lives out an experience of teenagerdom not dissimilar to the one shared by her parents (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.”
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
ETOnline.com
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s ‘Emotional’ Final Moments Before Prison Revealed: ‘Lots Of Tears’ (Exclusive)
Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their 12 and 7-year prison sentences, respectively, on Tuesday, January 17. Beginning a long time in custody is sure to be a difficult time for any family, and a Chrisley family insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that before the pair began to serve their time, it was a tearful goodbye for the Chrisley Knows Best stars and their family.
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Collider
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
Jenny McCarthy Gives Fans a Glimpse of Bedroom Makeover for Donnie Wahlberg
The TV personality surprised her husband with a bold bedroom renovation.
tvinsider.com
‘New Amsterdam’ Bosses Explain That Series Finale Twist & Where We Left Max’s Love Life
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam series finale “Right Place” and “How Can I Help.”]. Dr. Max Goodwin’s (Ryan Eggold) mantra (“How can I help?”) will continue on for years to come at New Amsterdam, thanks to the new medical director we meet in the NBC drama’s series finale.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
bravotv.com
Captain Sandy Responds to Camille Lamb Calling Her “Sandy Sue Sue”
Captain Sandy Yawn found herself giving Camille Lamb an ultimatum on the latest episode of Below Deck, and while the deck/stew agreed it was “fair” in the moment, she later broke down crying and referred to the captain as “Sandy Sue Sue” behind her back. Wanting...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Daily Beast
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Is Officially in Its Flop Era
Like most long-running television series, every great Real Housewives franchise has its peaks and valleys. While it’s hard digesting an awful season in the moment, all it takes is some slight recasting or some changes in production to make viewers forget all the dullness we previously sat through. Sometimes, what we initially consider low points in a franchise later become the reason a show is our favorite.
Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Speculation
Watch: Talan Torriero on Love Triangle With Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about that outing with Tyler Cameron. The Very Cavallari alum appeared to confirm that the last person she went on a date with was the former Bachelorette star. "My last date was public,"...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katie and Carter’s Relationship Won’t Be Scandalous, According to Heather Tom; ‘It’s Honest’
Admittedly, one of the main perks of watching a soap opera is seeing how the drama unfolds. Sometimes that means becoming addicted to unhealthy relationship dynamics or pairings that we know would never work in the real world. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with the relationship between Katie Logan and Carter Walton …
New Amsterdam EPs on Series-Finale Absence: 'We Really Did Try' to Get [Spoiler] But 'It Didn't Time Out Right'
Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! There was one doc who was notably missing from New Amsterdam‘s series finale on Tuesday: Dr. Helen Sharpe, played by Freema Agyeman, who departed the NBC drama at the end of Season 4. In the series ender, Max announced that he was moving to Geneva, Switzerland, to work for the World Health Organization. As he committed to making his daughter Luna — who became medical director of New Amsterdam as an adult! — the center of his life with his new job, Max’s romance with Dr. Elizabeth...
The Chicago Fire 2023 Premiere Gave Fans The Crossover They Didn't Know They Needed
Dick Wolf has become the master of the crossover. From the "FBI" franchise to the "Law & Order" series, Wolf has developed numerous shows that interact and connect with one another in intricate ways. While audiences can certainly only stay abreast of one show if they so desire, they can also watch all of them and stay up to date with every single character.
Peacock’s New Reality Show, The Traitors, Releases Season 1 Trailer And Shows Reality Stars Being Buried Alive
Peacock has done it again — given us another great reality show to binge in our free time. That’s right –iconic reality stars like Brandi Glanville from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Rachel Reilly from Big Brother will compete in a new competition show that will definitely get fans hyped up. The Traitors […] The post Peacock’s New Reality Show, The Traitors, Releases Season 1 Trailer And Shows Reality Stars Being Buried Alive appeared first on Reality Tea.
Following Emotional Episode, Chicago P.D. Director Breaks Down The Upstead Update And 'Wildest Thing' About Tracy Spiridakos' Performance
Chicago P.D. finally delivered an update on what's up with Upton and Halstead, and director Gia-Rayne Harris opened up about Tracy Spiridakos' performance and the big development.
Who Played Brittany Baker On Chicago Fire?
Out of all the favorite couples that have come and gone on "Chicago Fire," one that stands out as a short but memorable affair was the Vegas marriage Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) experienced with Brittany Baker. While it wasn't meant to be, the chemistry between the two was heartwarming while it lasted, and some followers of the NBC drama may wonder why the actress who plays Baker looks so familiar.
