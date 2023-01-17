Read full article on original website
WCAX
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
WCAX
Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
mynbc5.com
Sugarbush Resort to build new employee housing development to stem housing shortage
WARREN, Vt. — Securing affordable housing can be pretty hard to come by for many people in our region. Sugarbush Resort is looking to remedy that issue for its employees by building two new housing developments. Earlier this month, the resort submitted two applications to the town of Warren...
mynbc5.com
Burlington progressive city councilors release 7-point safety plan for the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's progressive city councilors unveiled their plan to address community safety on Tuesday. They say the plan is partially a response to Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger's public safety priorities, announced on Jan. 12, which they believe fall short. "All of this is really just to start...
VTDigger
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
mynbc5.com
Clinton County Public Transit cancels route due to staffing shortages
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Clinton County Public Transit announced an emergency cancellation for one of its routes due to staffing shortages. The cancellation is for the 3:53 p.m. run on the Keeseville-Ausable route. The route loops around from the government center to the post office in Ausable Forks. Officials...
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Plattsburgh. The incident happened at City Hall Place near the Macdonough monument. Plattsburgh City Police said the woman was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as a precaution. An...
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months
After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
Burlington Progressives Release Public Safety Plan
Progressives on the Burlington City Council held a press conference on Tuesday to release what they say is a holistic approach to improving public safety in the city. The Prog push comes five days after Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, released a public safety plan of his own. The issue is likely to be top of mind for voters heading into Town Meeting Day elections in March.
WCAX
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
newportdispatch.com
Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark
JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
Barton Chronicle
Former rec director sues city
NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.
WCAX
Who’s policing the police? A look at law enforcement oversight in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont state troopers faced disciplinary action in the first six months of last year. That information was released this week in a regular report by the State Police Advisory Commission, a body that provides oversight of state police conduct. It comes as residents of Burlington...
An 18th-Century Barn in Richmond Is a Hidden Gem for Oriental Rug Enthusiasts
When Amanda Gustin of Barre inherited three antique Oriental rugs, she knew that the family heirlooms required special care. As director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society, Gustin knows a lot about local history and artifacts, "but these rugs are completely outside my area of expertise," she said.
vermontbiz.com
Gifford welcomes new director of Strode Independent Living
Erin Barry-Fenton, former administrator at the Loretto Home in Rutland, has joined Gifford Health Care(link is external) as its new director of Strode Independent Living, a 49-unit apartment complex for seniors 62 and older at Morgan Orchards Senior Living Community in Randolph Center. The new position marks a return to...
8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10
Since Nadia Comaneci set the precedent in 1976 with her first score of a perfect 10.0, it’s been the dream achievement of most gymnasts in the sport. This past weekend, Jan. 14-15, Hazel Mabey, an 8-year-old from Wallingford, scored Cobra’s […] Read More The post 8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police warn of slick road conditions overnight
Vermont State Police are asking drivers to go slow and take their time on the roads Thursday and Friday with an overnight snow storm passing through. "They can go from clear and safely passable to iced over and even snow covered very quickly," Lt. Paul Ravelin said. "Often times, speed is the main contributing factor to a car sliding off or a collision that occurs. So, we often ask people to give themselves ample time to get to where they're going."
