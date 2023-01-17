Read full article on original website
Related
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the new post-apocalyptic drama Bella Ramsey has come a long way since playing a pint-sized ruler on Game of Thrones. The 19-year-old English actress is costarring alongside fellow GoT alum Pedro Pascal in the highly anticipated video game turned original series, The Last of Us, on HBO. Ramsey plays Ellie Williams, a teenager who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with "infected." Joel Miller, portrayed by Pascal, is a smuggler on a journey...
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
Popculture
Major TNT Show Canceled Despite Being Previously Renewed
Snowpiercer, the last remaining original scripted drama at TNT, has been canceled. The post-apocalyptic drama was canceled on Jan. 13, even though it had already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The decision comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to take tax write-offs on content. Tomorrow Studios, which produces the series, will shop the new season to other outlets, hoping to expand the franchise.
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Scares Up Huge Premiere Numbers for HBO
HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us is officially a hit. The series premiered on Sunday, and the drama scared up huge numbers. The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1 secured 4.7 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms. The strong numbers make the new drama the second-best...
The Last of Us was HBO's second most popular series premiere in over 10 years
It didn't beat House of the Dragon, but that would've been tough.
digitalspy.com
Lovecraft Country star lands next lead movie role
Lovecraft Country and King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis has landed her next movie role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has joined the cast for Ava DuVernay’s next film. The Selma director will write and direct the film, which is based on Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction book, Caste: The...
New Last of Us HBO trailer teases what's to come in the weeks ahead
From Bill and Frank scenes to Joel's reunion with Tommy, there's lot of drama in future episodes of The Last of Us
ComicBook
The Last of Us Game's Original Joel Actor Says Fans Will Hate His New Character for HBO Show
The Last of Us HBO TV series is about to premiere, bringing one of the best-selling and most highly-acclaimed video games of all time to the small screen. It's no industry secret that gamers are notoriously fickle about how their favorite video games get adapted for the screen – just ask anyone involved with the current wave of video game TV shows, like The Witcher (Netflix) or Halo (Paramount+). Well, The Last of Us is a game that is renowned for its deep characterization and brutal character arcs, and getting a live-action actor to match (or even supersede) what game directors Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann achieved is going to be nothing short of a feat.
Kate Winslet’s HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’ Casts Martha Plimpton, Adds Jessica Hobbs as Director
The HBO limited series “The Palace” starring Kate Winslet has added Martha Plimpton to its cast. In addition, Jessica Hobbs has boarded the series as a co-executive producer and director. Along with Winslet and Plimpton, the cast for the show also includes Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but according to the official logline for “The Palace,” the show “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” It was originally ordered at HBO in July 2022. Plimpton is...
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
Apple Insider
Five Apple TV+ shows premiering Jan. 27 get new trailers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released new trailers for shows onApple TV+ that include "The Reluctant Traveler," "Shrinking," "Dear Edward," and "Hello Tomorrow!" The company uploaded the trailers on its YouTube channel and unveiled them at the...
Popculture
'Night Court' Revival Ratings Are In Following Premiere Episode
Night Court, NBC's latest sitcom, dominated the Tuesday night competition with its debut on Jan. 17. Back-to-back scheduling of the first two episodes on the network at 8 p.m. led to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.39 million total viewers for the revived comedy, Variety reported. The second episode followed at 8:30, receiving a 0.9 among key demo viewers and an 8.72% drop overall. However, 6.75 million viewers is a substantial opening night audience for the second half. It's the best comedy premiere since The Conners in 2018 and the best on NBC since Will & Grace in 2017, both revivals of critically acclaimed sitcoms. In Night Court, Abby Stone (The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch) continues the legacy of her late father, Judge Harry Stone. She takes the helm and leads an oddball crew of misfits working the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court in the revival of the classic series that ran for nine seasons on NBC.
TechCrunch
Disney+ releases full trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3
The third season will take place following the events of “The Book of Boba Fett.” The newest trailer features Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and Grogu back together again, with Grogu showing off his growing power. Din Djarin is on a mission back to Mandalore where he’ll ask them for forgiveness.
TV Fanatic
Hello Tomorrow! Trailer Unveiled by Apple TV+ at the 2023 Winter TCA Press Tour
Apple TV+ loves rewarding its successful partners. Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, the streamer unveiled the trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, the inspiring new Apple Original dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup. The 10-episode, half-hour series is set...
‘We Were The Lucky Ones’: Ido Samuel and Lihi Kornowski Join Hulu Series With Joey King & Logan Lerman; Filming Underway
EXCLUSIVE: Ido Samuel (Fill The Void) and Lihi Kornowski (Crimes Of The Future) are the latest to join Hulu Originals limited series We Were The Lucky Ones in recurring roles. Already announced for the drama, which is now filming, are Joey King, Logan Lerman, Robin Weigert, Michael Aloni, Henry Lloyd Hughes, Hadas Yaron and Lior Ashkenazi. Based on Georgia Hunter’s well-received novel, the series is inspired by the true story of a Jewish family which was separated at the start of World War II but is determined to survive and reunite. Samuel will plays Isaac. A loyal friend, he tries to help Mila (Yaron) and her...
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
Comments / 0