Night Court, NBC's latest sitcom, dominated the Tuesday night competition with its debut on Jan. 17. Back-to-back scheduling of the first two episodes on the network at 8 p.m. led to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.39 million total viewers for the revived comedy, Variety reported. The second episode followed at 8:30, receiving a 0.9 among key demo viewers and an 8.72% drop overall. However, 6.75 million viewers is a substantial opening night audience for the second half. It's the best comedy premiere since The Conners in 2018 and the best on NBC since Will & Grace in 2017, both revivals of critically acclaimed sitcoms. In Night Court, Abby Stone (The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch) continues the legacy of her late father, Judge Harry Stone. She takes the helm and leads an oddball crew of misfits working the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court in the revival of the classic series that ran for nine seasons on NBC.

1 DAY AGO