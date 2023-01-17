ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation giant Ryder to cut 800 jobs in Austin

By Lori Hawkins, Austin American-Statesman
Transportation giant Ryder is preparing to lay off hundreds of workers in Austin, according to documents filed with the state.

The job cuts, which will affect about 800 employees, were reported by the company in a WARN letter sent to the Texas Workforce Commission. A WARN letter, which stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is a federally mandated notice employers must provide to state governments in the event of major layoffs.

In the letter, Ryder said the job eliminations are related to a plant closing of its operations at the Applied Materials site at 9700 U.S. 290.

"Ryder anticipates that approximately 801 Ryder employees will be terminated between March 18, 2023 and March 31, 2023," the company said. It said the shutdown of Ryder's operations is expected to be permanent.

The affected employees are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights, which would allow them to displace employees with less time at the company, according to the letter.

Ryder said no additional layoffs are anticipated and said it expects that operations at the site "will continue with one or more other operators."

The company did not say how many employees it currently has at the site, and did not describe the types of positions being eliminated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMk2j_0kHkHqd500

"Due to a customer’s changing business needs, Ryder will no longer operate the customer facilities located in the Austin, Texas area," company spokesperson Anne Hendricks said in a written statement to the American-Statesman. "We understand the customer is insourcing a significant portion of the operations and transitioning a portion to two third-party logistics providers."

Hendricks said affected employees "are encouraged to consider any open positions at other Ryder facilities in the area or to apply for positions with the customer or the new service providers."

Ryder is a U.S. transportation and logistics company known for operating a fleet of commercial rental trucks. The company, based in Miami, specializes in fleet management, supply chain management and transportation management.

It rents and sells vehicles including vans, box trucks, refrigerated trucks as well as semi-trucks and trailers. The company has 39,600 employees nationwide, according to its website.

RateGenius Loan Services laying off 139 in Austin

Austin-based auto refinancing company RateGenius Loan Services also has notified the Texas Workforce Commission that it plans to cut nearly 140 jobs in Central Texas.

In its WARN letter, the company said that on Jan. 11 it eliminated 139 positions at its facility at 9300 United Drive in Austin.

Founded in 1999, RateGenius is a nationwide web-based auto refinance loan broker. The company’s virtual marketplace connects borrowers with a network of more than 150 lenders.

RateGenius also sells insurance products through partnerships with nationwide insurance providers.

"Due to the speed and extent that interest rates increased and the quick decline in used car values during mid to late 2000, RateGenius had to reduce the size of its operation to match its business needs," the company said in a statement.

"This market condition is not permanent, and these consumers are not stuck in these loans forever," the company said. "RateGenius remains the largest marketplace provider for auto loans and as interest rates continue to stabilize, we will be there to help as many consumers possible lower their interest rates and auto loan payments."

RateGenius raised $2.1 million from investors in 2010 and was acquired by Austin-based Tritium Partners in 2018.

In 2021, RateGenius completed a merger with Denver-based Autopay Direct Inc. Under the deal, the two companies became operating units of the Savings Group.

At the time, RateGenius said the merger created a team of more than 550 people across offices in Austin and Dever focused on providing competitive lending rates, loan savings and vehicle protection plans.

