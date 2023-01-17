T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Miami getaway, which saw them in a passionate embrace, could have legal ramifications for the hosts. Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were pulled off the air by Good Morning America last month after their alleged affair was exposed. Holmes filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, on Dec. 28, the same day he and Robach were spotted kissing in Miami. Family law expert Goldie Schon told The U.S. Sun that, in her opinion, divorce is often ugly because of the emotional aspect, and Holmes' highly public divorce might not be any different. "The betrayal is probably the biggest thing because all these people who are involved are embarrassed, and those photos don't help," Schon told The U.S. Sun. "The finances are really going to be a bigger deal because of the emotional aspect of it all."

