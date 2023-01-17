ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - It was the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday and the Chargers girls basketball junior varsity team keeps rolling. Spotswood kept its unbeaten steak going with a 55-48 victory over East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. The victory was the Chargers 10th in a row. Ella Calandruccio led the Chargers with a game-high 27 points. Calandruccio also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Nault added nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks. Tatum Jones and Danielle Salvesen both chipped in eight points. Salvesen also grabbed 11 rebounds. Spotswood will look to keep the steak going against Carteret High School's junior varsity team on Wednesday. Game time is at 4 p.m. 
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Sophomore Halen McLaughlin’s 31-Point Night Leads Sanford Meridian to Win Over Clare

CLARE – The Sanford Meridian Mustangs continued their dominant play this season with a 58-44 win over the Clare High School Pioneers on Thursday night. Just under 54% of the Mustangs points came from sophomore Halen McLaughlin, who led her team in scoring with 31 points on the night. The sophomore sank nine field goals, four threes, and went 1-for-1 at the line.
Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards: Meet the girls soccer nominees

The Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards program is proud to announce the nominees for the Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show this spring. Date and venue to be announced. During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 24 other sports. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased on...
