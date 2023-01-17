Read full article on original website
Second Man Sentenced For Theft of Firearms in Maquoketa
A second man has been sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store. 29 year old Nicholas Williams of Lost Nation was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged. The case is related to the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3rd. 22 year old Manu Mac Duir of Maquoketa, and then-17 year old Kasey Jones of Bernard, were also arrested.
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Cascade Man Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A man from Cascade was arrested on a drug charge. Dubuque County Authorities arrested 34 year old Anthony Orcholski of Cascade on Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl.
Woman strikes another in head with bottle at Dubuque bar
Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
Meeting Gets Feedback On Bobcat Hunting
State officials on Wednesday attempted to explain the benefits and feasibility of bobcat hunting in Dubuque County. About 50 people attended a public information meeting, at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque. Several attendees came with questions to pose during the event. In 2021, the DNR removed Dubuque County from a list of counties in which a bobcat hunting season was to be added, after receiving 20 letters opposing the season from county residents and other feedback. Delaware and Jones counties were added at that time, and bobcat hunting already was allowed in Jackson County. Bobcats are native to Iowa, but they were mostly wiped out by human settlement by the early 1900s. They were protected as an endangered species in the state by 1977. But officials saw the cats return in the 1990s, and their populations continue to climb. Wednesday’s meeting was for informational purposes only and will have no immediate impact on whether bobcat hunting is allowed in the county.
Shared revenue, EMS top list of concerns at SW Wisconsin listening session
Emergency services, infrastructure projects and state funding for communities topped the list of resident priorities at a listening session held Monday by two southwest Wisconsin lawmakers. Around 35 people joined state Rep. Travis Tranel, and state Senator Howard Marklein, in Lancaster. It was the fourth such session Marklein has held in his district since the Wisconsin State Legislature began its session two weeks ago. Representatives from several local communities used the event to renew pleas for an increase in shared revenue — the funding the state allocates to provide local government services — citing stagnating or declining funding over the past 10 years. Lancaster Mayor Stuart Harper said the issue has caused his city to make cuts to services and projects, such as certain street improvements or equipment purchases for the local fire department.
Kieler native commits $1 million to UW-P Foundation
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation has received a sizable donation from a Kieler native. Corey Kaiser, who graduated from the university in 2018, and his wife, Teah, made the $1 million pledge through Kaiser Family Foundation Corp. The funds are intended to “support facility upgrades on campus.” A large portion of the $1 million gift will support a “major renovation” to Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse, which hosts more than 100 university events each year.
East Dubuque water tower project moves forward
A water tower replacement project in East Dubuque took a significant step forward Tuesday. Crews worked to lift the tank onto the top of the new water tower, which will serve the entire city and will replace the aging water tower on Highland Drive. Once the new tower begins operations, which is slated for late July or early August of this year, city officials will seek bids for removal of the old water tower. The city received a $3 million loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for public water improvements, which is funding the construction of the new water tower as well as a water main replacement project completed last year along Desoto Avenue in the area locally known as “the Flats.”
Total construction value of projects in Dubuque falls in 2022, though building permits still high
While the number of building permits issued by the City of Dubuque last year climbed slightly compared to the year prior, the total construction value related to those permits dropped by nearly half. The city issued building permits for projects totaling $123.3 million in value in 2022, down 46% from the 2021 total of $228.7 million. However, the 2022 figure still remains strong compared to the COVID-19-affected year of 2020, when city building permits totaled $96 million in value. Meanwhile, the city issued 1,536 building permits in 2022 compared to 1,512 building permits in 2021.
City Council Approves Construction of Fiber Optic Hub
Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an amendment to a planned unit development allowing for the construction of a fiber optic hub in Dubuque Technology Park. ImOn Communications plans to construct the fiber optic hub at the north end of Digital Drive in order to support internet services on the south side of the city. ImOn Communications plans to complete the project by 2024.
Variety of genres, formats prove popular for local libraries in 2022
After several years of watching digital checkouts rise at Galena Public Library, director Jenna Diedrich was surprised to see that trend reverse last year. The library’s physical checkouts increased by 1,760 in 2022 as compared to 2021, while digital checkouts dropped by 1,110. This trend is not just in Galena. Dubuque and Platteville report higher levels of renting physical books and materials in 2022.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation to help protect Galena-area property
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will protect a 68-acre property near Galena through a conservation easement donated by the property’s owners. The property contains prairie, forests, streams and farm fields, along with an 1854 limestone farmhouse that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. An announcement notes that donors also contributed to a preservation easement to Landmarks Illinois, a Chicago-based nonprofit that protects historic structures throughout the state. The easements remain with the deed of the property in perpetuity, even if its current owners sell it.
