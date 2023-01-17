ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

kuathletics.com

👟 Jayhawks in Action at the Washburn Rust Buster on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s and women’s track and field returns to Topeka, Kansas on Saturday, January 21 to compete in the Washburn Rust Buster inside the Washburn Indoor Athletic Complex. The meet will be the Jayhawks’ third meet of the 2022-23 indoor season, after recently claiming...
TOPEKA, KS
kuathletics.com

🥎 Bruno Unanimously Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Olivia Bruno was unanimously selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which was announced by the league on Thursday. An All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection last season, Bruno was one of five unanimous selections to the team, which was voted on by Big 12 conference coaches.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏀 Kansas Back at Home Wednesday to Host WVU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following back-to-back road games, the Kansas Jayhawks are back home at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, to face West Virginia in a mid-week Big 12 matchup. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Another snow chance headed for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Alma Manor closing this Spring

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
ALMA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS

