24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
kuathletics.com
👟 Jayhawks in Action at the Washburn Rust Buster on Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s and women’s track and field returns to Topeka, Kansas on Saturday, January 21 to compete in the Washburn Rust Buster inside the Washburn Indoor Athletic Complex. The meet will be the Jayhawks’ third meet of the 2022-23 indoor season, after recently claiming...
kuathletics.com
🥎 Bruno Unanimously Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Olivia Bruno was unanimously selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which was announced by the league on Thursday. An All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection last season, Bruno was one of five unanimous selections to the team, which was voted on by Big 12 conference coaches.
Parents of Wichita’s Gradey Dick say the freshman is flourishing at KU
On the eve of the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, KSN's Jason Lamb visited with Bart and Carmen Dick to find out how their son, Gradey Dick (a University of Kansas basketball freshman), is adjusting to college life and playing a key role for the No. 2 ranked Jayhawks.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas Back at Home Wednesday to Host WVU
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following back-to-back road games, the Kansas Jayhawks are back home at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, to face West Virginia in a mid-week Big 12 matchup. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh...
KU Sports
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State hard on the fans, important for KU players
Here’s the thing about losses like the one the 2nd-ranked Kansas basketball team suffered on Tuesday night to No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan — they tend to hurt the fan base more than they hurt the players. Don’t get me wrong; the Jayhawks were bummed that they...
K-State fans and KU fans go head-to-head when cheering on their teams
K-State and KU fans gathered at watch parties throughout Wichita to cheer on their teams during the Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
K-State students respond to Coach Tang’s message following Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It was a thrilling Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night between the Wildcats and Jayhawks. But Kansas State University’s head coach Jerome Tang has a message to the fans following the game. When it comes to sports rivalries, KU and K-State are near the top. And with rivalries comes tradition. For K-State, a long-lasting […]
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
Hunter Larkin mayor of Goddard again, flurry of changes follow
Hunter Larkin is the mayor of the City of Goddard, again.
If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Jan. 16 marks 58 years since aviation disaster devastated Wichita neighborhood
WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST. The neighbor of the deadly house fire in Arlington,...
Flight to Wichita makes emergency landing in Texas
United Airlines Flight 4296 Houston to Wichita was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport after developing hydraulic issues.
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize, Mega Millions prize claimed in NE Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas. Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed […]
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
