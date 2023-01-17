Erik ten Hag 'played a crucial role in Man United's shock loan move for Burnley flop Wout Weghorst... who wasn't flagged by scouts during last summer's botched pursuit of Marko Arnautovic'

Read full article on original website
Arsenal reach 50 points quicker than Invincibles… but where do Mikel Arteta’s men stand in Premier League history?
ARSENAL are officially halfway through their Premier League campaign having amassed a sensational 50 points in 19 games. The Gunners have dropped just seven points since the season kicked off in August. As a result, they lead defending champions Man City by five points with a game in hand. Mikel...
Former Manchester United player looks unrecognisable as he has a beer with friends and family over Christmas... but can you guess who the former Premier League star is?
Manchester United fans have been left stunned by the appearance of one of the club's former players after he was pictured posing with friends and family over Christmas. The ex-United midfielder spent just three years at Old Trafford during his playing days - making only 27 appearances in all competitions - but he was a member of their treble-winning squad in 1998-99.
Arsenal 'plan shock loan move for Eduardo Camavinga' with Mikel Arteta eager to sign the talented Real Madrid youngster on a temporary basis to help the Gunners' title quest while West Ham's Declan Rice remains the club's No 1 summer target in midfield
Arsenal are reportedly interested in a shock loan move for Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga. According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners want to bring in the midfielder on a temporary basis to help their push for the Premier League title. Camavinga joined Real in 2021, but the 20-year-old hasn't been...
Arsenal in pole position to sign Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda after moving ahead of Newcastle in the race for his signature... with the Gunners looking to replace Cedric Soares before allowing him to join Fulham
Arsenal have moved ahead of Newcastle in the race to sign right-back Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid. Newcastle held talks with the teenage defender earlier this week, but a move to the Emirates Stadium now appears more likely. Fresneda‘s agents are due to conduct further talks in London next week...
Sheffield United 1-0 Hull: Daniel Jebbison bags the only goal of the game as the Blades keep the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley
Sheffield United have kept the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley with a 1-0 win over Hull. Daniel Jebbison scored the only goal of the game in just the third minute, as the Blades passed their way through Hull's defence before their 19-year-old forward coolly slotted home. The win looks set...
Spezia manager Luca Gotti admits he is 'FRUSTRATED' by Jakub Kiwior's imminent £17.5m move to Arsenal, as he bemoans having to 'press the reset button' at the Serie A strugglers
Spezia manager Luca Gotti has admitted his frustration over Jakub Kiwior's imminent move to Arsenal. The Poland international is expected to join Mikel Arteta's title chasers soon in a move worth around £17.5million, and could be in attendance at the Emirates when Arsenal take on Manchester United on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp explains that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez are BENCHED for clash with Chelsea because they haven't trained enough following knocks and the impressive Stefan Bajcetic deserves his place in Liverpool's midfield
Jurgen Klopp has explained that Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold were not fit enough to start against Chelsea with both having recently recovered from injuries. Both players were named on the bench ahead of Saturday's kick-off at Anfield. Nunez was forced to miss the contests away at Brighton & Hove...
EFL: Coventry 2-3 Norwich - Sky Blues fight back from 3-0 down
It's been another very cold week across the country and unfortunately a number of today's games have fallen foul of the dreaded frozen pitch. Nine of the scheduled dozen games in League Two have had to be postponed, along with three in League One and Blackpool's clash with Huddersfield in the Championship.
Michael Olise's deadpan celebration against Man United was not the first time he's been muted after a late goal... his hilarious interview after scoring a 94th-minute winner at West Ham was also painfully subdued
Michael Olise's stunning equaliser against Manchester United on Wednesday made the headlines - but not just for the beauty of his inch-perfect free-kick in added time. The young midfielder also drew attention for his lack of celebration following the goal, which snatched his side a much-needed point against a rampant United side.
Tottenham missed out on Leandro Trossard after dithering over a deal for TWO WEEKS, reveals the Belgian's agent - as Arsenal snatched the £27m Brighton star by reaching an agreement within 24 hours
Leandro Trossard's agent has revealed Tottenham were interested in signing the Belgian before he completed a £27million move to north London rivals Arsenal. Mikel Arteta has been eager to strengthen his attacking options as the Gunners pursue a first Premier League title since 2004 and 28-year-old Trossard fits the bill.
Dwight Yorke branded Macarthur 'a pub team', SLAMMED his players' professionalism and the standards of the A-League in brutal spray that led to Bulls exit after just 13 games
Dwight Yorke allegedly labelled Macarthur a 'pub team' and slammed the standard of football in Australia in the lead up to his shock exit from the A-League side. The former Manchester United striker's spell in charge of the Bulls came to an end on Saturday after just 13 games. A...
Chelsea: Graham Potter tries to calm expectations ahead of Mykhailo Mudryk debut
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has attempted to calm expectations surrounding new signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who could make his debut at Anfield on Saturday. The Blues completed the signing of the Ukrainian from Shakhtar Donetsk for a massive £88million fee on Sunday. Potter's side face Liverpool in a battle between...
Leicester complete the £17m signing of defender Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen, as boss Brendan Rodgers bolsters his defensive options to avoid a relegation battle
Leicester City have completed the £17million signing of defender Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen to bolster their options. The 20-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2028 and is a huge addition with Brendan Rodgers side's enduring a miserable season. The Foxes are currently sitting just...
Juventus deducted 15 POINTS by Italian court after investigation into the club's transfer dealings
Juventus have been deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian football court investigating its transfer dealings, the national football federation (FIGC) said on Friday. With 20 games left to play in this season, Juventus were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli. The points...
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
