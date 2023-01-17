ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MD

WBAL Radio

Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide

The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found.
ESSEX, MD
WBAL Radio

Man sentenced for having loaded gun within school zone

A man is sentenced for possessing a loaded firearm within a school zone in Baltimore City. Turrell Davis, 25, admitted to having a gun near Frederick Elementary School during a police chase more than two years ago. Prosecutors said Davis was suspected of drug activity, and when approached by police...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

City police investigating two homicides from Wednesday

City Police are investigating two homicides in West Baltimore. Around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, police said they found a man suffering from cuts to his chest on Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim, Dashawn Anderson, was transported to Shock Trauma and was pronounced dead. Around 5:30 p.m., officers said a 30-year-old man was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Two 16-year-olds recovering after being shot

Two 16-year-olds are recovering after they were shot in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday evening. City Police report the incident happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Radeke and Cedonia avenues. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Woman's body found in vacant house fire in Baltimore

A woman was found dead Tuesday night in an east Baltimore house fire. City fire officials told 11 News firefighters were called around 7:45 p.m. to a house fire in the 400 block of North East Avenue off Pulaski Highway. Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire showing from...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Blue Water Baltimore accuses vinegar plant of dumping pollutants into Jones Falls

An environmental group plans to file a lawsuit against Fleischmann's Vinegar Co., accusing it of dumping pollutants into the Jones Falls, killing aquatic life. Blue Water Baltimore started to independently investigate after inspections by the Maryland Department of the Environment found acidic discharges from the plant in north Baltimore. Blue Water Baltimore on Tuesday said it filed a notice of intent to bring a lawsuit against the company in an effort to make them stop dumping acidic water into Jones Falls.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

MARC train service resumes after hours-long outage early Friday

Maryland Rail Commuter train service resumed Friday morning after an outage suspended all service for hours. Around 6 a.m., the Maryland Transit Administration cited a systemwide outage for the service disruption. The MTA said technicians were working to restore service. Around 9:45 a.m., an 11 News crew at Penn Station...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Gov. Moore at inaugural ball: Today is about marching forward

It was a big party Wednesday night downtown in honor of the 63rd Governor of Maryland's swearing-in. Thousands joined Maryland Governor Wes Moore and his family for the "People's Ball" at the Baltimore Convention Center following his inauguration in Annapolis on Wednesday. He told the crowd to party responsibly because...
MARYLAND STATE

