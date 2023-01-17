Read full article on original website
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’
Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
Jill Duggar Shows Support For Jinger Ahead of Book Release: You're Finally Free!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Jinger Duggar’s memoir is set to hit stores at the end of this month. The book is likely to infuriate several members of Jinger’s controversial family, and she’s been giving them little appetizer portions of outrage via scathing promotional interviews.
Michael Ilesanmi Makes Peace with Usman Umar Behind Angela Deem's Back!
As we saw on last weekend’s Tell All Part 3 for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, two cast members were filming from the same hotel. Usman Umar and Michael Ilesanmi have met before. But Angela Deem fears that Usman will turn Michael against her. But at the end...
Kim Kardashian Gets Savaged on Twitter For Buying Princess Diana's Necklace: She's Not Worthy!
Remember when Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala and everyone lost their minds?. Well, get ready for another controversy involving Kim and an iconic blonde whom Elton John compared to a candle in the wind!. Yes, Kim is once again following in the fashion footsteps...
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer's Premiere ANNIHILATES Teen Mom Ratings
Just days ago, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer debuted their new show. Teen Mom fans wanted to know two things: is Down Home Fab any good … and are people actually watching it?. Obviously, people have an array of opinions about the show. Just like about any show. As...
Bachelorette Break-Up: DeAnna Pappas Announces Split From Husband of 11 Years
It’s all over for another Bachelorette and her significant other. This relationship took a lot longer to fall apart than most others associated with that franchise, however. Via Instagram on Thursday, DeAnna Pappas announced that she has split from her husband of 11 years, Stephen Stagliano. “It is with...
