ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motherly

Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’

Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
OREGON STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Michael Ilesanmi Makes Peace with Usman Umar Behind Angela Deem's Back!

As we saw on last weekend’s Tell All Part 3 for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, two cast members were filming from the same hotel. Usman Umar and Michael Ilesanmi have met before. But Angela Deem fears that Usman will turn Michael against her. But at the end...
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer's Premiere ANNIHILATES Teen Mom Ratings

Just days ago, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer debuted their new show. Teen Mom fans wanted to know two things: is Down Home Fab any good … and are people actually watching it?. Obviously, people have an array of opinions about the show. Just like about any show. As...
The Hollywood Gossip

Bachelorette Break-Up: DeAnna Pappas Announces Split From Husband of 11 Years

It’s all over for another Bachelorette and her significant other. This relationship took a lot longer to fall apart than most others associated with that franchise, however. Via Instagram on Thursday, DeAnna Pappas announced that she has split from her husband of 11 years, Stephen Stagliano. “It is with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy