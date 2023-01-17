ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MTA conductor whacked with stick at NYC subway station: cops

By Larry Celona, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A man whacked an MTA subway conductor with a stick in a Midtown hub early Tuesday, cops said.

The female conductor, 35, was looking out the window of a northbound Q train at the 34th Street-Herald Square station around 6 a.m. when the male assailant hit her in the left hand with the stick, cops said.

The attacker, who wore all black, fled on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpVp5_0kHkHNTM00
The conductor was looking out the window of a northbound Q train when the suspect whacked her with a stick, cops said.
Stephen Yang for NY Post

No arrests have been made, cops said.

The conductor was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center with minor injuries.

The incident comes less than a week after a cops say a female MTA conductor was sprayed in the face with an “unknown liquid” in an unprovoked attack at the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History station.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD traffic agent allegedly robbed at knifepoint on subway

An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was robbed at knifepoint on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, cops said.  The 38-year-old man was riding a northbound L train at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. when five suspects approached him — one with a knife, cops said.  The crooks made off with the agent’s iPhone and wallet, police said.  No injuries were reported.  The suspects fled, and no arrests had been made by the afternoon. 
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Stranger tosses scalding liquid at homeless man in NYC: cops

A heartless stranger tossed scalding liquid at a homeless man’s face in the vestibule of a bank just steps from the Port Authority Bus Terminal early Thursday, cops said.  The 40-year-old victim was in the lobby the Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue near West 40th Street around 4 a.m. when another man walked up to him and threw an unknown liquid in his face without saying a word, police said.  The victim was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center with burns to his face, cops said.  His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.  The suspect took off after the attack, and cops were still looking for him hours later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Knife-wielding thieves slash teen, rob man in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two knife-wielding thieves slashed a teen during one of two robberies in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Thursday. The 16-year-old boy was attacked on Sherlock Place on Jan. 6 at around 3 p.m. after he refused to give the suspects his cellphone, according to the NYPD. One of the thieves […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Deadly stabbing started with argument over cigarette in Manhattan: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A request for a cigarette ended with a man being stabbed to death, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.  John Wright, 35, allegedly chased, beat and fatally stabbed Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, Bragg said. He was arrested two weeks later in the Bronx. Wright was charged in a New York […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Teen boy stabbed during NYC street fight in broad daylight: cops

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a broad-daylight fight on a Brooklyn street, cops said Wednesday. The teen was knifed in the torso around 3 p.m. Tuesday outside a laundromat at Sixth Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park, police said.  He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.  Police believe the teen knew his attackers, who fled after the stabbing.  The incident came hours after a 17-year-old boy was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, cops said.  A group of seven teen boys ran off in an unknown direction after the stabbing, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

13-year-old busted with .22-caliber revolver in backpack at NYC school

A 13-year-old student was busted with a loaded .22-caliber revolver stashed in his backpack at a Bronx public school early Thursday, cops and law enforcement sources said.  School safety agents found the gun, as well as an imitation firearm, inside the teen’s bookbag at M.S. 399, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East 184th Street near Creston Avenue in Fordham Heights around 9:20 a.m., cops said.  The agents were alerted to the firearm after another student reported it to a counselor, according to sources. The teen’s parents were subsequently called to the school, where he was arrested by the safety officers before being escorted to the 46th Precinct, cops and sources said. He was later hit with charges of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to sources. No one was hurt, cops said.  The incident comes just a day after a 13-year-old gunman allegedly shot and wounded two other teens — a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — at a bus stop outside Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, Queens. He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, authorities said. 
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey applauded for pushing back against pro-bail reform lawmaker

The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC smoke shop worker shot after kicking out rowdy crew, cops say

A worker at a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop was shot when he booted a rowdy crew out of his store early Wednesday, authorities said.  The employee was inside the Smoke City shop on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street around midnight when a group of disorderly men entered, cops said.  He kicked the group out of the store, concerned that they might steal something, police said.  That sparked a fight outside the store – that ended with one of the rowdy bunch shooting the worker in the leg, cops said.  He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.  The crew then took off — at least one of them on a scooter, police sources said.  No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC starts 2023 with more than 18% spike in serious assaults — after Adams says crime ‘trending downward’

The Big Apple’s new year is starting off with a thud — as NYPD statistics show serious assaults surged more than 18% compared to the same period in 2022. Rapes were also up nearly 16% and robberies and burglaries rose 9.4% and 5.5%, respectively, for an overall 3.4% increase in year-to-date major crimes, according to NYPD statistics. The ominous CompStat figures emerged after Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the city had finally turned the corner on crime and that worried New Yorkers could expect a better 2023. “We’re leaving 2022 with crime…trending downward,” Adams said during a Jan. 5 news conference. On the bright side,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

21-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 47th Precinct are investigating the shooting death of Nicholas Lewis, 21. Lewis was shot near his Pratt Avenue home at around 10:45 pm on Wednesday. Police officers arrived to find the 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated at the scene before being transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made at this time. No suspects have been identified. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy