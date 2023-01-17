Read full article on original website
Tulsa Police asking for help in finding robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. — TPD announced that this week’s most wanted is Kent Grayson Jr. He’s suspected of robbing a store near 23rd and South Jackson on Jan. 7. Investigators say Grayson has tattoos on his hands that read, “RX” and “69.”. Muhamad owns the...
Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In November Identified, Wanted By Tulsa Police
Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department identified a wanted suspect accused of robbing a bank in November of last year. On Wednesday, TPD said Robbery Detectives positively identified Roderick Robinson, 46, as the suspect accused handing a note to the teller and demanding money at the MidFirst Bank on South Peoria Avenue on Nov. 25, 2022.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
Police arrest man who tried to kidnap Bartlesville Lowe’s employee
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man on Wednesday who attempted to kidnap a Lowe’s employee in Bartlesville. Bartlesville police said on Tuesday around 5 p.m., they were called to the Lowe’s at Southeast Adams Boulevard and Silver Lake Road for an attempted kidnapping of an employee.
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
News On 6
OSBI: Man Facing Charges In Connection To Disappearance Of Bartlesville Man
A man who is already in prison has been charged with murdering a Bartlesville man, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI says Brock Thompson was the last person seen with the victim, Devin Viles last July. In September, investigators found human remains in pasture in Nowata County....
News On 6
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman
Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
Tulsa man convicted of robbery, jury recommends 225 years
TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping and assault while masked or disguised, according to Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery, three...
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
Rider Injured, Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A horse and its rider were hit by a car in Tulsa on Thursday evening, according to police. The horse died at the scene and the rider is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Police said a car going westbound on 11th Street from 145th E. Avenue struck...
Suspect Accused Of Shooting 6-Year-Old In Drive-By Shooting Arrested, TPD Says
A suspect in a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl on Sunday is in custody, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa Police say Rocky Serna was arrested and accused in the shooting fn the child. Police said the investigation is still active and they are seeking other...
Owasso Police Department Cracks Down On Driver Running Red Lights
The Owasso Police Department is cracking down on drivers running red lights and stop signs. The department said that it's because officers have received more complaints about the issue lately. While OPD is working to make the roads as safe as possible, officers said that it can be difficult if...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash
Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
Second suspect arrested in shooting of little girl in north Tulsa
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
news9.com
3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa
Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
News On 6
Sand Springs Man Dies After Collision In Osage County
A man from Sand Springs died after a collision in Osage County on Monday, Jan. 16, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. 36-year-old Randy Duckett was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tulsa due to his injuries, OHP said. OHP said Randy was a pedestrian when a car hit him on...
publicradiotulsa.org
Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail
A woman died at the city of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
KTUL
Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
