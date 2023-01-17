Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
Circle Cinema Invites Live Donkeys Into Lobby As Part Of Film Experience
Some Circle Cinema moviegoers got a surprise visit with their movie on Sunday. The theater had two live donkeys in the lobby for guests to meet and pet ahead of screening the Polish film "E-O", which is about the world through the eyes of a donkey. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue...
News On 6
Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore
Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
News On 6
Tulsa Native Launches New Magazine To Highlight Black Entrepreneurship
A Tulsa business dedicated to shining light on Black entrepreneurship celebrated the launch of a new magazine on Saturday. The magazine is called Greenwood Ave. and it highlights black voices from around the globe. The first edition focuses on business owners and how they've overcome obstacles as black entrepreneurs. Trey...
News On 6
A Native American Fashion Show, Benefit Dance Fundraising For Muskogee College
A Native American fashion show and a benefit dance are fundraising for a Muskogee college for dorm and classroom repair. The dance will be held at Bacone College on February 4th at 6 p.m. The event will have raffles, an auction and vendors. The fashion show and auction will be...
News On 6
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
News On 6
Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party
Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
News On 6
Tulsans Break 'World's Largest Pizza Party' Guinness World Record, Raise Thousands For Make-A-Wish
The Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Pizza Party is now held here in Tulsa. Andolini's Pizza and World Pizza Champions partnered with the University of Tulsa to make it happen. More than 3,000 people participated in the Guinness World record attempt. The previous record was held in Rome...
News On 6
Tulsa Beats Tulane To Earn 1st Conference Win In OT 81-79
Sam Griffin's 23 points led the way for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane defeated Tulane 81-79 in overtime at the Reynold's Center on Saturday. Griffin hit 4 three-pointers and grabbed 4 rebounds while his teammate Anthony Pritchard kept the ball moving with 9 assists and nearly finished with a double-double (10 points).
News On 6
Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday
Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children. She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great...
News On 6
Williams, Robertson Rally Oklahoma Past Oklahoma St, 97-93
Madi Williams scored a season-high 26 points and Taylor Robertson scored 15 after halftime and No. 15 Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 97-93 on Saturday. The Sooners rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second-straight Saturday to remain atop the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas last week and have won 13 of 14.
News On 6
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
News On 6
City Of Broken Arrow Nearing Completion On New Korean War Memorial In Veterans Park
The City of Broken Arrow is just a few weeks away from installing a new Korean War Memorial in Veterans Park. The project consists of two parts: working on the plaza, which will be completed sometime around mid-February, and the statue, which will be installed on the plaza about a week after it is completed.
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Hosts Community Enrollment Expo For Future Students
Tulsa Public Schools hosted a community-wide event Saturday for families looking to enroll into the district for next school year. The district invited families out for an all-school Enrollment Expo with hopes that community members will learn more about what TPS has to offer. Tulsa Public Schools is the largest...
News On 6
Local Volunteer Group Asks For Help To Clean Turkey Mountain Trails
Members of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition are working to preserve and protect the Turkey Mountain Trails. Volunteers will be working to restore the trails until noon Sunday.
News On 6
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
News On 6
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
Comments / 0