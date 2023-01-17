ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore

Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Native Launches New Magazine To Highlight Black Entrepreneurship

A Tulsa business dedicated to shining light on Black entrepreneurship celebrated the launch of a new magazine on Saturday. The magazine is called Greenwood Ave. and it highlights black voices from around the globe. The first edition focuses on business owners and how they've overcome obstacles as black entrepreneurs. Trey...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party

Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Beats Tulane To Earn 1st Conference Win In OT 81-79

Sam Griffin's 23 points led the way for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane defeated Tulane 81-79 in overtime at the Reynold's Center on Saturday. Griffin hit 4 three-pointers and grabbed 4 rebounds while his teammate Anthony Pritchard kept the ball moving with 9 assists and nearly finished with a double-double (10 points).
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday

Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children. She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Williams, Robertson Rally Oklahoma Past Oklahoma St, 97-93

Madi Williams scored a season-high 26 points and Taylor Robertson scored 15 after halftime and No. 15 Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 97-93 on Saturday. The Sooners rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second-straight Saturday to remain atop the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas last week and have won 13 of 14.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating

A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools Hosts Community Enrollment Expo For Future Students

Tulsa Public Schools hosted a community-wide event Saturday for families looking to enroll into the district for next school year. The district invited families out for an all-school Enrollment Expo with hopes that community members will learn more about what TPS has to offer. Tulsa Public Schools is the largest...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

