San Antonio, TX

TSA finds undeclared 84mm weapon in checked luggage at Texas airport

By Fox News
 2 days ago

Transportation Security Administration officers at an airport in Texas found an undeclared, 84mm weapon in outbound checked luggage Monday, according to an agency tweet.

“We don’t see that caliber of weapon very often, thank God,” TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha told San Antonio TV station KENS 5. She added the case has been handed over to the San Antonio Police Department.

The owner of the luggage was located, identified, and escorted to an office, an SAPD spokesman told Fox News Digital.

The owner advised the item is a demilitarized 84MM Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle that was to be used as an exhibit/demo item at the SHOT show happening in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At this time, no charges are pending in the case, but the incident at the San Antonio International Airport is being used to remind travelers how to transport firearms and ammunition.

Firearm owners may transport unloaded firearms in a locked, hard-sided container as checked baggage only, according to the TSA website. They must declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted.

