ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qb0tl_0kHkGy0m00
Photo: Getty Images

When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal .

Writers at Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot for all-you-can-eat fun for each state, from kitchens cooking up country classics to sushi bars and seafood buffets. According to the site:

"Buffets in American officially became a thing in the 1940s when a man named Herb MacDonald launched the Buckaroo Buffet in Las Vegas. MacDonald's goal was to keep casino goers staying longer. This ideology of a lavish food extravagance has since then been adapted to differing cuisines around North America! From buffets serving breakfast assortments to brunch and lunch and even dinner selections to select cuisines like Thai, Chinese, Indian, Brazilian, Mediterranean, and more — we've got it all!"

Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria, a pizza joint and Italian buffet in Murfreesboro, was named the top buffet in all of Tennessee. With 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 150 reviews , customers seem to enjoy popular items like White Pizza, Chicken Wings, Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza and more. One reviewer even wrote it was "definitely worth stopping [by]."

Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria is located at 129 SE Broad Street in Murfreesboro.

Check out Yelp 's full list to see all of the country's best buffets.

Comments / 2

Related
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens in Tennessee

Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
SMYRNA, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee

No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations

(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
99.1 WFMK

Is In-N-Out Burger Coming To Michigan?

A very popular California-based burger chain is expanding, does this mean Michigan may be of the plan?. In-N-Out Burger recently announced the fast-food chain will be opening its first location in the eastern United States. For countless years the hot spot has dominated the West Coast, and now it appears folks in Nashville, Tennesee will get to see (and taste) what the hype is all about.
MICHIGAN STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Columbia, Tennessee

Places to visit in Columbia, TN. Columbia is located in Maury County, Tennessee, and is part of the Nashville metropolitan area. It is a thriving city that offers several attractions and entertainment options. There is much to do and see, whether you’re traveling with family or on a romantic getaway.
COLUMBIA, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Gift of a Bike is Changing the Course for Some Murfreesboro Residents

(Murfreesboro, TN) Sometimes, a true gift that can change the direction of a life - - comes on two wheels. Adult bicycles are needed at Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro. Cliff Sharp, founder of the non-profit based in Murfreesboro, said they are currently low on adult bikes. Sharp said the bikes are used by those who lost their license, lack the means to purchase a vehicle or don’t know how to drive. The bikes that are donated are also utilized to get to and from work, to services that include doctors’ appointments, the grocery store and more.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
HOHENWALD, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana

When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
LOUISIANA STATE
WTVC

ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily South

6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee

Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Celebrated Comedian Henry Cho to Perform In Murfreesboro

Henry Cho, known for his “clean comedy,” will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho’s one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio and Pandora. As a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, he was recently the first comedian In 50 years to receive an Invitation to join The Opry.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy