Read full article on original website
Laura Snow
2d ago
A nice regular safe job lasts longer and makes more money in the long run and gets you benefits. Spend that attorney fee money on a nice vacation for your self!
Reply
3
Related
WSPY NEWS
Wisconsin man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust
A Walworth, Wisconsin man was arrested by Kane County detectives earlier this week following a traffic stop on I-90 in Rutland Township. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Aaron Mitchell was pulled over for alleged speeding. Mitchell was taken into custody for alleged possession of a firearm by a felon after police saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
fox32chicago.com
3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle
CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
fox32chicago.com
2 south suburban cops charged with extortion in traffic stop scheme
PHOENIX, Ill. - Two Phoenix, Illinois police officers have been charged with bribing occupants of vehicles during traffic stops to obtain cash and drugs. The incidents occurred from 2020 to April 2022 in both south suburban Phoenix and Harvey. The two officers accused are Antoine Larry — a patrol officer — and Jarret Snowden — a sergeant.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man arrested after K9 detects drugs in vehicle during traffic stop in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois man on parole was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities in Kenosha County located an abundance of drugs during a traffic stop. According to a release, on January 15, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner Riv conducted a traffic stop in the 12200 block of I-94.
wjol.com
Joliet 7-Eleven Robbed for the Second Time This Week
For the second time this week a Joliet convenience store was the site of an armed robbery. Yesterday evening, at 7:14pm, Joliet Police were called to 7-Eleven (325 South Larkin Avenue) after receiving a report of an armed robbery. An investigation has determined that a black male suspect entered the...
Man fights back against would-be-carjackers: Oak Lawn Police
Oak Lawn police said “two male black offenders armed with handguns attempted to carjack an unsuspecting victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place.” The car owner pulled his gun, and fired about 8 shots at them. They sped away in a Jeep Cherokee.
2 suburban officers charged with taking bribes, stealing cash and drugs during traffic stops
PHOENIX, Ill. (CBS) -- Two south suburban police officers have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges, accused of robbing drivers of cash and drugs during traffic stops, and squeezing them for bribes in exchange for avoiding criminal charges or having their vehicles impounded.Phoenix police sergeant Jarrett Snowden of Lansing, and officer Antoine "Bell" Larry of Bolingbrook, each face charges of bribery conspiracy, extortion, and attempted extortion, in an indictment in U.S. District Court in Chicago.According to the charges, starting in 2020, the two officers conspired to abuse their powers as officers to steal cash and drugs from people they had...
2 south suburban police officers indicted for extortion, theft during traffic stops
Two police officers in south suburban Phoenix are accused of shaking down motorists during the course of traffic stops.
fox32chicago.com
4 juveniles arrested in suburban Glenview in connection to residential burglary
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Four juveniles were arrested in suburban Glenview Thursday in connection to a residential burglary. At 12:51 a.m., Glenview police responded to the 4100 block of Miller Drive for a report of three people jumping fences and leaving the area in a vehicle. Police determined that a residential...
WSPY NEWS
New York Man Who Possessed 15 Pounds of Cannabis Sentenced
Another man was sentenced in a cannabis possession case. Robert Hebert, 29, of Ballston Spa, New York and Anthony Correra, 29, of Greenfield, New York were pulled over by the Illinois State Police somewhere in the Grundy County area in August of 2021. During the investigation, 7,000 grams of cannabis...
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
959theriver.com
Willowbrook Teen Arrested in Connection with Theft Investigation In Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook police crediting an alert and prompt acting resident for the arrest of a juvenile in the process of stealing a car. It was on January 16th at approximately 9:00pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Janes Avenue and Falconridge Way for a report of multiple teenaged subjects looking inside vehicles.
WSPY NEWS
Third suspect in Aurora carjacking and shooting sentenced
The third and final suspect in the 2021 carjacking and shooting of a woman in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora is pleading guilty. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 20-year-old Darrell D. Frazier agreed to a 33-year prison sentence last week in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery
LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Man Arrested for DUI After Being Stopped for Doing 95 mph in a 55 Zone
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Landyn Montross of Dixon. Montross was traveling east on Illinois Route 2 near Sink Hollow Road at 95 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. After further investigation, Deputies suspected impairment. Following field sobriety testing, Montross was arrested for...
Man shoots passenger after crashing into their car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 44-year-old man riding passenger was shot at by a driver after car crash in Englewood Thursday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 71st Street around 2:37 a.m. when their car was hit by a male driver. The offender...
Oak Lawn would-be carjacking victim shoots at suspects
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Oak Lawn are investigating an attempted carjacking.Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two suspects armed with handguns tried to carjack an unsuspecting victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place, police said.The victim had a gun and fired about eight shots at the suspects, who fled in a black Jeep Cherokee. The suspects abandoned the car in the 6200 block of West 90th Street.The suspects then got into a white, older model Dodge Charger driven by an unknown subject and fled the area. The Charger appeared to have damage on the rear passenger door above the rocker panel.Police said they don't know if any of the suspects were shot during the incident. The victim was not injured.The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police search school bus after report of gun
The Yorkville Police Department searched a school bus at Yorkville Intermediate School Tuesday afternoon during student dismissal. A letter from the district, shared by the police department, says that students had made statements on a bus that a gun was present. The district says it turns out there was no gun.
Man shot and killed by Kenosha sheriff officer following police chase
Police officers fatally shot someone following a pursuit that ended in Kenosha County. The Sheriff’s Office said the person pointed a gun at multiple officers near the Great Lakes Dragaway and refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot.
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Comments / 12