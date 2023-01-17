ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

4 charged in federal court with selling ghost guns in Brooklyn

Four people were charged in the Eastern District federal court on Jan. 11 with allegedly conspiring to illegally traffic more than 50 guns. Two of the defendants were also charged with cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and one was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. David McCann,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Going Down: Entrapments Plague MTA’s Expensive New Elevators

The brand-new elevators at the Clark Street stop are up to the old lifts’ tricks — leaving riders trapped inside just months after the MTA closed the Brooklyn Heights station for half a year as part of a nearly $30 million project to replace the famously faulty devices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Columbian Lawyers President Scibetta promoted by Mayor Adams

Salvatore Scibetta, president of the Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn, was promoted by Mayor Eric Adams and is now vice chair of the New York City Board of Standards and Appeals (BSA). Scibetta has extensive experience in land use, planning and zoning, as he has served as a commissioner on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses

An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Scholastic Roundup: The Lions get a big gift

The New Year started with a generous donation of lacrosse equipment to Bishop Loughlin High School from ReLax – a non-profit dedicated to lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring lacrosse players. According to Lions’ coach Nicholas DiLonardo, the package is an outstanding hall of sticks, gloves, socks, elbow...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Attorneys are now required to take CLE in cybersecurity training

As of Jan. 1, attorneys who practice in New York are required to take at least one continuing legal education course in cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection every two years and the Brooklyn Bar Association’s (BBA) Computer Technology Committee wants to ensure Brooklynites are prepared. The Association is hosting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

