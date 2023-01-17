Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
4 charged in federal court with selling ghost guns in Brooklyn
Four people were charged in the Eastern District federal court on Jan. 11 with allegedly conspiring to illegally traffic more than 50 guns. Two of the defendants were also charged with cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and one was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. David McCann,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bed-Stuy Is One Step Closer to Getting a Massive New Development Designed by Sir David Adjaye
Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn is headed for a transformation over the next decade, creating hundreds of thousands of feet of office and culture space inside buildings rising as high as 16 stories, papers filed Tuesday with the Department of City Planning show. The environmental review documents provide the first detailed...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Going Down: Entrapments Plague MTA’s Expensive New Elevators
The brand-new elevators at the Clark Street stop are up to the old lifts’ tricks — leaving riders trapped inside just months after the MTA closed the Brooklyn Heights station for half a year as part of a nearly $30 million project to replace the famously faulty devices.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Defendant gets 10 years for stealing a Brooklyn home using power of attorney
A 48-year-old man from North Babylon, Long Island, will spend the next 10 years of his life behind bars after he was sentenced to 10 years for forging a power of attorney and stealing a home from an 89-year-old in Brooklyn. Shavard Callaway was given an indeterminate term of five...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Columbian Lawyers President Scibetta promoted by Mayor Adams
Salvatore Scibetta, president of the Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn, was promoted by Mayor Eric Adams and is now vice chair of the New York City Board of Standards and Appeals (BSA). Scibetta has extensive experience in land use, planning and zoning, as he has served as a commissioner on...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses
An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Scholastic Roundup: The Lions get a big gift
The New Year started with a generous donation of lacrosse equipment to Bishop Loughlin High School from ReLax – a non-profit dedicated to lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring lacrosse players. According to Lions’ coach Nicholas DiLonardo, the package is an outstanding hall of sticks, gloves, socks, elbow...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Attorneys are now required to take CLE in cybersecurity training
As of Jan. 1, attorneys who practice in New York are required to take at least one continuing legal education course in cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection every two years and the Brooklyn Bar Association’s (BBA) Computer Technology Committee wants to ensure Brooklynites are prepared. The Association is hosting...
