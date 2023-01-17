Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Mackenzie Holmes is a serious Big Ten Player of the Year candidate
Mackenzie Holmes is one of the most decorated players in Indiana women’s basketball history. She’s earned All-Big Ten honors in each of her three seasons in Bloomington — one All-Freshman team, one first team, and one second team. She was named an All-American honorable mention by the Associated Press in 2021 and by WBCA in 2022.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana 80 Illinois 65 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
THREE KEYS TO THE GAME (will be expanded) 1. Illinois guarded Jackson-Davis how? Indiana has seen double-teams on Trayce Jackson-Davis since he dropped 30 on Xavier in November. But for whatever reason Illinois coach Brad Underwood was reluctant to help on IU’s star big man, and he paid dearly. The senior forward dominated with 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting. He started the game a perfect 9-of-9 from the field. It was his career-high scoring output against a Big Ten opponent.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood discusses loss to Indiana
Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses an 80-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Indiana returns to action on Sunday with a Noon Eastern tip against Michigan State in Bloomington. Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss the game | Three keys,...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (1/19)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Illinois head coach Brad Underwood previews Indiana
Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood previewed a Thursday night matchup with Indiana. Indiana and Illinois tip at 8:30 p.m. Eastern at the State Farm Center in Champaign (FS1). Video credit – Illinois Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
SB Nation
You need to see this Illinois student section scouting report of Indiana
The future of sports media requires the next generation to be willing to dive in, put in the work, and tackle the thankless job of scouting players at every level of the game. Thanks to Illinois’ student section we have a blistering break down of Indiana’s basketball team, and really this is just stellar work.
Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night
Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Amidst career-low shooting volume, Miller Kopp is just playing his role
With Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson out, Indiana’s needed a little bit more from everyone else. And during this stretch, Miller Kopp is shooting at the lowest volume of his career. He’s attempted 10 total field goals in the last four games. Even dating back to his days at...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates rehab work for Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson
Mike Woodson is still without a couple of key pieces for Indiana. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he expects them to return any time soon. Xavier Johnson was injured in the loss to Kansas and has not been back since. Meanwhile, Race Thompson was injured during a loss to Iowa and is also sidelined.
thechampaignroom.com
‘Big for all of us’: Illini look to keep streak alive vs. IU
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Riding a four-game Big Ten winning streak, the Illini now are now above .500 heading into Thursday’s massive game against the Indiana Hoosiers. “We did a much better job on the boards [against Minnesota], that will be huge for [Thursday’s] game,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “The Hoosiers do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews road game at Illinois
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Have you had to coach this team differently in order to get them to play how you want?. "We always have pretty...
thedailyhoosier.com
Teri Moren becomes all-time winningest coach in IU women’s basketball history
With win No. 189, Indiana’s Teri Moren became the all-time winningest coach in program history on Wednesday evening when the Hoosiers defeated No. 21 Illinois 83-72 in Champaign. Moren passed Jim Izard’s 188 wins that he amassed over 12 seasons (1988-00). She was already the program’s all-time winningest coach...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball matches best start in program history with win at Illinois
After an upstart Illinois team jumped ahead in the first quarter, Indiana women’s basketball took control of the game and ran with it. The No. 6 Hoosiers pulled away with an 83-72 win Wednesday over the No. 21 Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. With this win, Indiana matched its best start to a season in program history, at 17-1. The only other IU women’s basketball team to start a season 17-1 was in 1971-72 — the program’s first season. Teri Moren also became the winningest head coach in IU women’s basketball history with this victory.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Mike Woodson radio show — Hoosiers prepare for Illinois
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson joined legendary radio voice Don Fischer on their Inside IU Basketball show on Monday evening in Bloomington. The pair took a look back at the win over Wisconsin and previewed this week’s game against Illinois. Assistant coach Brian Walsh joined Fischer in...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville graduate hits half-court shot at IU game
Megan Eads made 88 three-pointers during her Shelbyville High School career. The “3” she made Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington came with a $1,000 prize. The 2021 SHS graduate who attends Indiana University was selected earlier in the week by an intern in the IU...
thedailyhoosier.com
A few more IU football departures via the portal over the last couple weeks
The transfer portal continues to be a two-way street for Indiana. While there has been plenty of positive news lately, the Hoosiers have seen multiple key players from the 2022 squad announce their intent to leave IU over the last few weeks. This might be the end of the portal...
thedailyhoosier.com
Report indicates IU football will hire a new “general manager”
Indiana quietly lost senior director of recruiting Lee Wilbanks during the offseason. He’s now with Mississippi State according to his Twitter bio. According to reports on Tuesday, they’ve found a replacement from the SEC. As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3, IU will hire former Auburn director...
shelbycountypost.com
Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday
The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Comments / 0