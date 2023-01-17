ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia senators kill proposal to ban Dominion Energy’s campaign cash

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435kOm_0kHkFvOo00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrats and Republicans united to quash another effort to stop state-regulated utilities like Dominion Energy from making political donations in Virginia.

State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) renewed his push to end the flood of campaign donations from public utilities in the commonwealth, including from the megadonor Dominion Energy and the Appalachian Power Company.

The legislation aimed to prevent candidates, campaign and political committees from seeking or accepting money from any public utility. It also sought to block those utilities, or any of its political action committees [PAC], from making political contributions.

But Petersen’s proposal met the same fate as last year, voted down by a bipartisan group of lawmakers in a state Senate committee, many of whom have received donations from Virginia’s public utilities, and write the laws that set their regulatory structure and impact their profits.

Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to treat overdose deaths as homicides

Similar to Petersen’s proposal last year, the bill rejected Tuesday by the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee didn’t mention any specific public utility.

Appalachian Power Company and other major state-regulated utilities have contributed millions to state legislators over the years — either directly or through committees. But Dominion Energy, the state’s largest utility, is Virginia’s top corporate political donor.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project , Dominion Energy has donated $3.2 million to Democratic candidates and $3.3 million to Republican candidates since 2021.

The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee’s chair, State Sen. Lionell Spruill (D-Chesapeake), has received nearly $318,000 from Dominion, his top political donor, according to VPAP .

Virginia bill would allow police chiefs to impose curfews

The 15-member committee voted 12-3 to kill the legislation, with three Democrats — state Sens. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond), Adam Ebbin (Alexandria) and Creigh Deeds (Bath) — voting to advance the measure.

The 12 state senators who rejected Petersen’s effort included six Democrats and six Republicans: John Bell (D-Loudoun), Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax), Travis Hackworth (R-Tazewell), Janet Howell (D-Fairfax), Monty Mason (D-Newport News), Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover), Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg), Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania), Frank Ruff (R-Mecklenburg), Spruill, Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) and Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-Fauquier).

Virginia has no limits on political donations to state lawmakers, who can use the campaign cash on personal expenses. Legislative efforts to rein in the commonwealth’s campaign finance rules have failed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘I just broke down in the store crying’: Family grieves missing 19-year-old identified as body found in Colonial Heights

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family is grieving after a body found in Colonial Heights in December was identified as a missing 19-year-old Chesterfield man. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27, 2022, after being last seen on Nov. […]
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy