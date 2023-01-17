ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top three quarterbacks left in the transfer portal

It is official, C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL draft and the Ohio State Buckeyes are forced to search for the next possible answer at quarterback. The most obvious and likely choice is the former five-star from Pennsylvania, Kyle McCord. However, Devin Brown, who was also a five-star prospect in last year’s class according to some recruiting services, may surprise some folks.
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement

The Chiefs are adding some depth to their backfield for the playoffs. On Tuesday, they designated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve.  Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since Nov. 20 due to an ankle injury. He finished the regular season with 302 rushing yards and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game

If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done.  Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision

Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Practice Absence

The Chiefs nearly had perfect attendance for this Tuesday's practice. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the only member of the team who didn't participate, according to Andy Reid.  Hardman has been sidelined since November due to a pelvis injury. He has already been designated to return from ...
KANSAS CITY, MO

