NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Top three quarterbacks left in the transfer portal
It is official, C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL draft and the Ohio State Buckeyes are forced to search for the next possible answer at quarterback. The most obvious and likely choice is the former five-star from Pennsylvania, Kyle McCord. However, Devin Brown, who was also a five-star prospect in last year’s class according to some recruiting services, may surprise some folks.
Josh Allen On Facing The Bengals Again This Season: 'It's Gonna Be A Little Bit Emotional'
The Bills' quarterback had a lot of praise for his college teammate, Logan Wilson.
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player
The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement
The Chiefs are adding some depth to their backfield for the playoffs. On Tuesday, they designated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since Nov. 20 due to an ankle injury. He finished the regular season with 302 rushing yards and ...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Breaking: Former NFL Player Arrested On Kidnapping Charges
Former NFL nose tackle Jerrell Powe was arrested last Thursday. The current details are a bit disturbing. Powe was arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges. On Monday, he remained jailed in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland with no bail set. The kidnapping apparently began in Laurel, which ...
‘So you’re the one who whiffed his block?’: Former BYU teammates remember Andy Reid, the player
All agree that what the former BYU lineman lacked in talent, he more than made up for in football acumen. Now the Kansas City Chiefs coach is eyeing another potential run to the Super Bowl
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game
If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done. Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
Bills Rewind Bengals Tape? Not So Fast, Says Coach
The Buffalo Bills can't get too caught up in the game plan of two weeks ago. Sunday's AFC Divisional bout with the Cincinnati Bengals is clearly a whole different ball game.
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision
Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Practice Absence
The Chiefs nearly had perfect attendance for this Tuesday's practice. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the only member of the team who didn't participate, according to Andy Reid. Hardman has been sidelined since November due to a pelvis injury. He has already been designated to return from ...
