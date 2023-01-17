Read full article on original website
Medford Veteran shares struggle with affordable transportation
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon Army Veteran is sharing his struggle of finding affordable transportation. David Harbolt said he lives alone in Medford, on a fixed income, and cannot drive due to his disabilities. "Right now, I am dealing with a lot of nerve damage, and some days...
Multigenerational businesses help the Ashland community
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland has a variety of locally owned businesses that stretch from the plaza through downtown, but it is rare to see a family own two different storefronts that offer different items. There’s not really a place for kids to come and hang out after school so...
Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
Daily Courier hires former Mail Tribune reporter, expands news coverage to Jackson County
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Daily Courier added their first reporter formerly from the Mail Tribune. Vickie Aldous began her journalism career at the Mail Tribune in 1999. She said she is excited about this new chapter. “I already am working on my first story maybe even two. I...
Ask10: What is being built behind Herb's Restaurant?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer, Janet Robbins wrote in asking: "What is being built on Fruitdale Ave. in Grants Pass behind Herb’s Restaurant?" News10 spoke to Grants Pass's planning and development department and they said it is owned by Options for Southern Oregon. They serve people dealing...
Police search for theft suspect that started fire at fueling station
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a truck seen in the area of a fueling station fire over the weekend. According to police, the fire broke out early Saturday morning. Investigators say the fire was caused by someone attempting to steal gasoline from the underground gas tanks.
Update: Wimer Street reopens after crash
ASHLAND, Ore. — UPDATE, JAN 18 4:30 PM:. Ashland Police Department says the crash has been cleared and Wimer Street is open again. Road conditions remain poor. Drivers are still advised to use caution if having to travel through the area. ORIGINAL POST:. Ashland Police Department says first responders...
2 arrested, over 700 plants destroyed at illegal marijuana grow site
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested after officers uncovered an illegal marijuana grow site in Grants Pass Wednesday. According to police, over 700 marijuana plants were destroyed. The site also had multiple electrical, water, and solid waste code violations. Roy Kuang, 43,...
Medford teen continues her fight two years after being hit by a car
MEDFORD, Ore. — Two years after a Medford teen was hit by a car in Central Point, the now 18-year-old continues to take steps in her long-term recovery. On January 9th, 2021, the Patnesky family's lives turned upside down when Hailee Patnesky was hit by a car near the corner of Gibbon Road and Azalea Drive while walking home from the market with her sister and friend.
Phoenix High School hires new head football coach
PHOENIX, Ore. — Former Southern Oregon University and Ashland High School football coach, Charlie Hall, is the new head football coach for Phoenix High School. Hall has 40 years of prior coaching experience. He was voted the Frontier Conference Coach of the Year and an AFCA National Coach of the Year finalist.
